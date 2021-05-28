RALEIGH, N.C., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the number of global providers NetActuate serves continues to grow, engineers have been working on data center expansions in strategic locations across NetActuate's entire footprint. In NetActuate's Dubai data center, technicians added infrastructure capacity for bare metal, colocation, and virtual machines. Low latency IP bandwidth was also increased to keep up with growing demand from NetActuate's streaming, CDN, and SaaS customers.
"The number of providers deploying and expanding globally with us has been growing steadily over the past couple of years," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate. "This expansion in Dubai will greatly increase the availability of infrastructure and network services for providers that need to reach end users across the Middle East and Africa."
As the first carrier-neutral datacenter established in the Middle East, NetActuate's Dubai location is a hub for international business. This enterprise-class facility features multi-factor security, redundant power and cooling, and direct connectivity to the UAE Internet Exchange (UAE-IX). NetActuate's Dubai data center is certified compliant for ISO 27001, ISO 9001, OHSAS 18001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Dubai location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
