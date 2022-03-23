LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate has just finalized a round of upgrades to their London data center, adding infrastructure and connectivity capacity that will ensure the company is well equipped to continue its expansion within the UK market and provide reliable, high-performance services to customers.
"We've seen a significant increase in demand for data center and network capacity inside of the UK," explains Mark Mahle, Chief Engineering Officer for NetActuate. "The upgrades we've just completed provide our customers additional bandwidth options, as well as provide our local customers same-country failover and redundancy with a soon-to-be-announced second data center."
Situated in the heart of Europe's financial center with access to over 30 European markets and exchanges, NetActuate's London data center has a rich interconnection with a vast array of service providers, financial services, enterprises and digital media companies. Customers in this location can also benefit from direct access to LINX (the London Internet Exchange).
This facility offers industry-leading power resilience from two separate 33kV supplies, from two independent grid substations, and features multi-factor security and fully redundant cooling for a total incoming feed capacity of 9.6 MVA. NetActuate's London data center is also certified compliant for ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001: 2013, OHSAS 18001 and PCI DSS.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose-built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available with simple, predictable monthly pricing in London and over 30 US and global locations. This is part of NetActuate's global footprint—customers can deploy their hybrid environments into these locations without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
