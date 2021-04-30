RALEIGH, N.C., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate engineers have just increased bandwidth and infrastructure capacity in their Amsterdam data center, in an effort to meet growing demand for high bandwidth services that reach European end users. This upgrade is the latest phase of a series of planned upgrades across NetActuate's entire global footprint.
Home to one of the world's largest network ecosystems, NetActuate's Amsterdam data center now has additional capacity for edge infrastructure services including colocation, bare metal, and virtual machines, as well as increased bandwidth for providers with high traffic needs.
"Demand for global bandwidth has not declined once since early 2020," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect at NetActuate. "This expansion in Amsterdam ensures we are ready to serve the continually evolving requirements of our customers."
Often referred to as the "digital gateway" to Europe, NetActuate's Amsterdam data center is home to Europe's greatest concentration of NSPs (network service providers). Customers in this data center can also benefit from NetActuate's strategic partnerships with AMS-IX (Amsterdam Internet Exchange) and NL-IX (Neutral Internet Exchange.)
NetActuate's Amsterdam data center features state-of-the-art security and operating standards, and is certified compliant for ISO 50001, ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, and SOC 3. Located in the heart of Amsterdam, this data center is powered by 100% renewable energy sources. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Singapore location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Amsterdam, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
