RALEIGH, N.C., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineers have just completed an expansion inside NetActuate's Paris data center, as part of a strategic upgrade of locations across the company's global footprint. Capacity was increased for virtual machines (VMs), bare metal, colocation, and IP bandwidth to keep up with growing demand for services.
"Many of our largest customers are looking to grow their presence in Europe, and this expansion in our Paris data center will ensure we can meet their requirements," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate. "Paris is an important deployment location for improving end user experience across major European markets."
NetActuate's Paris data center offers customers access to one of Europe's largest markets, and proximity to a large number of multinational global business headquarters. A critical hub for exchanging internet traffic between the United States and Europe, Paris is also a termination point for multiple undersea cable systems that provide low-latency connectivity to Southern Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.
With direct access to France's leading internet exchanges, France IX and Equinix IX, NetActuate's peering partnerships provide high global network performance and reliability throughout diverse European markets.
NetActuate's Paris data center features state-of-the-art security and operating standards, and is certified compliant for ISO 14001:2004, ISO 22301, OHSAS 18001, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, HDA/HADS, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 50001. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in Paris, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Paris, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.
---
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
Media Contact
Marketing Director, NetActuate, +1.919.381.5400, marketing@netactuate.com
SOURCE NetActuate