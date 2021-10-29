SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate has just completed a round of upgrades to their Santiago data center, adding infrastructure and connectivity capacity. With these upgrades in place, NetActuate is ready to serve customers with high bandwidth needs, including those with large numbers of end users across Latin America markets.
"Demand for services from our Santiago location has grown rapidly since its deployment in 2020," said Mark Price, President for NetActuate. "The additional service capacity will ensure we can meet our customers' needs in the coming year."
Santiago, the capital of Chile, offers one of the most vibrant and stable economies in Latin America. With ready access to North and Central America, as well as the Pacific, this facility offers customers a robust ecosystem for interconnection.
NetActuate's data center in Chile enables customers to reach end users across the LATAM region with greater speed and reliability. NetActuate's Santiago facility features redundant power and cooling and multi-factor security, as well as direct access to the PIT CHILE internet exchange.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in Santiago, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Santiago, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.
---
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
Media Contact
PR Team, NetActuate, 877-467-8337, pr@netactuate.com
SOURCE NetActuate