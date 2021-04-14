RALEIGH, N.C., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To increase the availability of bandwidth, VMs, and bare metal, NetActuate's team has just finished an expansion to their Singapore data center. Over the past year, NetActuate has seen a steady rise in demand for services from Singapore by global providers needing to reach Asia-Pacific end users quickly and reliably.
"Over the past year, we have been serving a growing number of customers who serve end users across Asia," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect at NetActuate. "Singapore has become an increasingly popular choice for customer deployments, and this expansion will ensure we have the bandwidth and server capacity to meet demand in 2021."
NetActuate offers network and infrastructure services from one of the most network-dense data centers in Singapore, which houses many of the international and regional networks connecting South Asia. This facility is centrally positioned in Southeast Asia to access key global financial nations.
NetActuate's Singapore data center is certified compliant for SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SS 564, TVRA, and OSPAR, and was specifically designed to meet the stringent safety and data security guidelines of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
Customers can leverage NetActuate's cross-border expertise in shipping and customs for managed colocation deployments. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Singapore location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
