DALLAS, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To keep up with customer demand for high capacity deployments, NetActuate has recently completed a series of expansions and upgrades in their Dallas, Texas data center. This expansion greatly increased the availability of VMs, bare metal, colocation, and optimized network services that reach Central United States end users.
"Many of our existing customers are rapidly expanding in their deployment size, especially those serving US end users," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate. "These expansions will enable us to more easily fulfill upgrades from current customers, as well as incoming requests for new services."
Dallas, Texas is one of the largest and most connected locations in the United States, and a prime location for equidistant, coast-to-coast low latency connections. NetActuate's Dallas data center is purpose-built for hyperscale, high-density deployments and directly connects to the Dallas Infomart via dark fiber. Recently-built and installed environmental systems and electrical infrastructure are redundant, fully tested and monitored 24/7 to ensure 100% uptime. Customers in this location can connect directly to leading cloud providers including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Digital Ocean, Bluejeans, HP Helion, and Softlayer.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Dallas location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Dallas, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling 1-800-419-2656 or visiting netactuate.com.
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms.
