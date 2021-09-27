WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To continue the expansion of their global footprint, NetActuate announces the launch of services – including anycast, virtual machines, bare metal, and colocation – from Warsaw, Poland.
"Our new deployment in Poland enables us to offer a robust set of global edge infrastructure services based in central Europe," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate. "Warsaw's strategic location boosts our network performance and reliability for end users in both eastern and western European markets."
NetActuate's Warsaw data center is a business hub for more than 350 companies. In this location, customers can choose from a broad range of network services and can also interconnect directly to customers and partners in their digital supply chain. This facility also provides direct access to the Equinix Internet Exchange Poland (formerly known as PLIX), which is the largest internet exchange in Poland.
NetActuate's launch of services in Poland is part of a larger ongoing plan for strategic global footprint growth. Warsaw is one of East-Central Europe's key economic hubs, with connectivity that links western and eastern Europe. Economically and politically stable with a large domestic market, Poland has seen continuous GDP growth in every quarter since 2007. With a rapidly growing technology sector, boosted by high levels of innovation, lower costs, and a strong talent pool, Warsaw is well-positioned to become one of Europe's digital heavyweights.
NetActuate's Warsaw location features state-of-the-art security and operating standards, and is certified compliant for ISO 22301, ISO 27001, ISO 9001:2015, and PCI DSS. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Warsaw location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
