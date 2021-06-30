SAN JOSE, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate's technical team has just completed an infrastructure expansion in their San Jose data center, greatly increasing server capacity and available bandwidth for customers. Available rack space for colocation and bare metal deployments was also increased, to keep up with incoming service requests.
"We are getting requests from more providers every day who want to deploy at the edge in the Silicon Valley region," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate. "As one of our most popular PoPs on the West Coast of the United States, our San Jose data center now has the additional capacity needed to fulfill requests from both new and existing customers."
Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, NetActuate's San Jose data center is strategically located next to several fiber routes. In addition to extensive network and peering in the Bay Area, NetActuate's engineers have optimized routes in this location to deliver high performance and low latency to end users in Asia and mainland China.
Featuring multi-factor security and fully redundant power and cooling, this facility is SSAE 16 and SOX compliant. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
This location is tethered via dark fiber to Equinix SV1 in Silicon Valley, providing low latency connectivity to a rich ecosystem of content, social media, high-tech companies, and services providers that are driving and accelerating the digital economy. Via this fiber connection, customers in NetActuate's San Jose data center benefit from low latency access to one of the world's largest internet exchanges and peering points, with more than 545 network service providers.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available in San Jose, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from San Jose, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
