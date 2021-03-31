LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetActuate has completed a second expansion in their Los Angeles data center, one of their most popular deployment locations for customers. Network bandwidth has been dramatically increased, as well as the availability of VMs, bare metal dedicated servers, and colocation space.
"Demand for high bandwidth deployments in Los Angeles has grown rapidly from both existing and new customers," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect. "This is our second major expansion in Los Angeles in less than three years, the last one being in late 2019."
Purpose-built to support high-density, high-scalability requirements, NetActuate's Los Angeles location provides access to over 780 customers, including nearly 500 network, cloud and IT service providers, as well as a variety of ISPs, enterprises and digital content providers. Customers in this location enjoy a multitude of options for interconnection and benefit from native access to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Google Cloud Platform and IBM Cloud Direct Link.
This location is tethered via dark fiber to Coresite's One Wilshire, one of the most densely interconnected data centers in the world. Multiple subsea cables terminate at One Wilshire, offering affordable, low latency connectivity from the US West Coast to the Asia-Pacific region.
NetActuate's Los Angeles data center is certified compliant for HIPAA, ISO 27001, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, and SOC 2 Type 2. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Los Angeles location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
