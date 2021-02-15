SAO PAULO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since deploying their first South American point of presence in 2018, NetActuate has seen a steady increase in demand for bandwidth in the LATAM region from their customers. To meet this need, NetActuate just completed a significant connectivity upgrade in their São Paulo data center that will increase the availability of high bandwidth network services.
Many factors, including COVID-19, have contributed to a soaring demand for bandwidth worldwide in the past year. To ensure the services and platforms that run on NetActuate's global network and infrastructure continue to deliver low latency and high reliability, they have begun a series of strategic upgrades across their footprint.
"Demand for network services reaching the LATAM region has been steadily increasing since we first deployed here in 2018, with both new and existing customers requesting services from our São Paulo and Santiago locations," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect of NetActuate. "These connectivity upgrades will allow us to offer the high bandwidth services our customers are asking for."
Known as the financial hub of Brazil, NetActuate's São Paulo data center boasts extremely low latency connectivity to the Bovespa stock exchange. This facility is also home to more than 1,000 companies, comprising a dense concentration of financial services firms, cloud service providers, digital content providers, and social media platforms. NetActuate's São Paulo data center is a perfect location for providers looking to connect with a rich ecosystem of partners, content providers, NSPs and ISPs in Brazil's largest market.
Boasting multi-factor security, as well as redundant power and cooling, NetActuate's São Paulo data center is ISO 22301, SOC 1 Type II, SOC 2 Type II, PCI-DSS, and ISO 27100 certified. NetActuate's experienced 24×7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support. Customers can leverage NetActuate's cross-border expertise in shipping and customs for managed colocation deployments.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their São Paulo location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from São Paulo, please schedule a call with a solution specialist by calling +1-919-381-5400 or visiting netactuate.com.
---
About NetActuate
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms. Learn more today at +1-919-381-5400 or at netactuate.com. To learn more about BGP anycast and how it can help reduce latency across diverse global markets, visit NetActuate's anycast information resource site at anycast.com.
Media Contact
Marketing Director, NetActuate, +1 919 381 5400, marketing@netactuate.com
SOURCE NetActuate