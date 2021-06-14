DENVER, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To boost the availability of infrastructure and network services reaching end users in the Central United States, NetActuate's team has just completed a round of upgrades at their Denver data center, adding capacity for virtual machines (VMs), bare metal, and colocation. Additional connectivity partners were added to reduce latency and improve reliability.
"Many of the providers we host are deployed in multiple locations across the United States to improve performance for their end users," said Mark Mahle, CEO and Principal Technology Architect for NetActuate. "Denver is a core part of our North America footprint, and these upgrades will improve the latency and reliability of application delivery across the Central US."
Denver is a fast-growing technology and innovation hub situated in the center of the United States. With few natural disaster risks, Denver is a desirable deployment location for SaaS, CDNs, video, and other platform providers needing to reach end users across the United States.
NetActuate's purpose-built Denver data center features multi-factor security and fully redundant power and cooling. NetActuate's Denver data center is also certified compliant for SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001, and PCI DSS. Customers in this location can benefit from low-latency connectivity to IX-Denver (the Denver Internet Exchange). NetActuate's 24x7 NOC and local technicians are available to provide remote hands and expert support capabilities.
Providers can easily deploy and expand their global presence on NetActuate's anycast delivery platform, built on one of the largest peered IPv4 and IPv6 networks in the world. Purpose built to deliver low latency and high reliability across diverse global markets, NetActuate's anycast platform is available from their Denver location, as well as over 30 US and global locations, with simple, predictable monthly pricing.
As part of NetActuate's global footprint, customers can deploy their hybrid environments into this and over 30 additional US and global locations, without having to manage multiple vendors for their infrastructure and low-latency network services.
To learn more about NetActuate's services from Denver
Operating one of the 10 largest IPv4 and IPv6 peered networks in the world, NetActuate helps providers get closer to their end users – no matter where in the world they are. Available from over 30 locations worldwide, our managed network and infrastructure services simplify and accelerate the global distribution of online applications and SaaS platforms.
