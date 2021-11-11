BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetBrain Technologies Inc, the leading provider of visibility and automation solutions for network operations, has appointed seasoned sales and channel leader Alex Alvarez to oversee the company's continued channel growth as Senior Vice President of Channels and Alliances. Alvarez is a 20-year sales veteran with previous tenures at network performance monitoring and management provider Riverbed, global leader in online protection McAfee, and global leader for storage and information management service Iron Mountain. Alvarez will focus on partner success across the network community and introduce new product and service delivery revenue opportunities for partners. Furthermore, he will oversee the program for partners that wish to leverage the adoption of NetBrain in the execution of their ongoing customer engagements worldwide.
"Alex has spent many years understanding and refining what it takes to drive mutual success for vendors and their partners," says Lingping Gao, Chief Executive Officer of NetBrain. "His knowledge about building strategic partnerships with key solution providers across the globe will be a key contributing factor in NetBrain's overall success."
Recently NetBrain delivered its fourth-generation visibility and automation solution to its 2500th customer and has seen significant growth in the portion of its business serviced by solution providers. In response, NetBrain is expanding its channel program globally, working with key providers that focus on the Global 2500 and providing them with new revenue streams possible with NetBrain's product and services.
"NetBrain offers a unique network visibility and automation solution which directly addresses a long-standing yet unfulfilled need across our client base and the ICT industry. When we looked at adding complementary solutions to our portfolio, it became quite clear that NetBrain was a perfect fit," said Angelo Louis, Marketing Manager at UK-based solution provider Prosperon Networks. "We welcome Alex along with the increased focus on partners and the market building programs he will roll-out as we forge a closer relationship with NetBrain."
Founded in 2004, NetBrain Technologies, Inc. is the market leader in NetOps visibility and automation, providing network professionals with dynamic visibility and no-code automation across their entire hybrid network. Today, more than 2,500 of the world's largest enterprises and managed service providers use NetBrain to automate problem resolution, reduce MTTR, provide dynamic network documentation, accelerate troubleshooting, and strengthen network security response. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with locations in London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Toronto, Canada, Pune, India and Beijing, China. For more information, visit http://www.NetBrainTech.com.
