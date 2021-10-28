BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetBrain Technologies Inc, the leading provider of visibility and automation solutions for network operations, has reached a customer milestone, now servicing the management needs of more than 2500 customers worldwide with its fourth-generation Release 10 solution. Additionally, NetBrain is introducing a simpler subscription-based licensing model to allow customers maximum flexibility and easier deployment as they grow and evolve their digital infrastructures.
NetBrain has been supplying its patented network visibility and automation platform for more than 15 years and continues to provide the industry's most adopted solution for hybrid network operations management. As customers have grown in scale and network complexity, they increasingly deploy new business IT services in public clouds and leverage mature software-defined datacenter and WAN technologies. NetBrain continues to grow with these customers and Release 10 raises the bar by enabling the automation of problem diagnosis across their entire hybrid end-to-end network, from datacenter to public cloud.
"Our 2500 customers include one-third of the Fortune 100 and span critical industries such as financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and managed service providers. This has given us a deep understanding of changing IT alignments within the market. In recent years our customers have told us that they prefer to purchase software through a subscription model to help them align their spending more closely with their organizational needs. They'd also like to reduce upfront expenses and increase license usage flexibility over time," said Lingping Gao, Chief Executive Officer of NetBrain. "As a result, beginning January 1, 2022 we will retire our perpetual licensing model and offer NetBrain's network automation platform by subscription only. In addition, we will offer existing perpetual licensed customers the ability to convert to the more flexible subscription-based licensing model at no cost."
Existing customers who have purchased a perpetual license prior to December 31, 2021 may continue to own and utilize their existing perpetual licenses, and their maintenance and support benefits will continue to exist for as long as they renew maintenance contracts. However, beginning January 1, 2022, NetBrain will no longer offer perpetual licenses. Consequently, NetBrain recommends the conversion to our subscription-based fourth generation offering as it simplifies fiscal management and offers the fullest support for new capabilities that may be introduced only in our subscription platform over time. Upon request, NetBrain will convert any customer with existing perpetual licenses to subscription licenses at the same level of their current maintenance costs, allowing for access to subscription benefits across their entire NetBrain footprint.
NetBrain Release 10 is now generally available. NetBrain customers can request upgrades by contacting their Account Executive or by emailing NetBrain's services team directly at upgrades@netbraintech.com. To learn more about the NetBrain Release 10 platform, visit http://www.netbraintech.com/netbrain-version-10.
About NetBrain Technologies
Founded in 2004, NetBrain is the market leader for NetOps automation, providing network engineers with dynamic visibility across their hybrid networks and low-code/no-code automation for key tasks across IT workflows. Today, more than 2,500 of the world's largest enterprises and managed service providers use NetBrain to automate network documentation, accelerate troubleshooting, and strengthen network security—while integrating with a rich ecosystem of partners. NetBrain is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, with locations in London, United Kingdom; Munich, Germany; Toronto, Canada, India and China. For more information, visit http://www.NetBrainTech.com.
