COVINGTON, La, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Netchex–an HR technology platform–announced the release of a new product designed to make creating employee work schedules easier, more collaborative, and error-free. Scheduler offers new ways for employers to build employee schedules through customizable features, intuitive rules, and automated alerts.
"A lot of clients have requested a better scheduling tool, so we made it a priority this year," explained Will Boudreaux, CEO at Netchex. "Netchex is always striving to help our clients enhance their employee's experience and save valuable time in the process. Our Scheduler feature will streamline the schedule-making process and make everything more efficient for managers and employees alike."
Designed and built in-house, the new Scheduler feature integrates seamlessly with Netchex's existing Payroll and Time & Attendance solutions. Scheduler is available on both the desktop and mobile versions of the Netchex system.
Some of Scheduler's most notable features include:
- Scheduling suggestions based on specific job-based criteria
- Drag and drop calendars for better user experience
- Conflict warnings and overtime tracking for error-free scheduling
- Empowering employees to request changes, track PTO, and swap or bid on open shifts
- Early, late, and missed shift alerts for managers and employees
- Fully-optimized mobile version for employees, managers, and administrators
Scheduler will be available to all new and existing Netchex clients starting June 17. For more information on Scheduler, visit https://netchex.com/scheduler.
About Netchex:
Founded in 2003, Netchex has become one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers. Netchex's single-source solution is a cloud-based, end-to-end platform for managing the employee lifecycle from hire to retire. With powerful, yet easy-to-use technology and award-winning customer support, Netchex currently services over 4,000 clients. Headquartered in Covington, LA, Netchex has offices in Atlanta and Dallas with representatives nationwide. Please visit https://netchex.com for more information.
Media Contact
Katie Kennedy, Netchex, 9852201410, kkennedy@netchexonline.com
SOURCE Netchex