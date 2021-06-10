COVINGTON, La., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week Netchex—a payroll and HR technology company—announced temporary changes to its NetCOBRA service under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The subsidy under the ARPA will allow for the continuation of COBRA coverage through September 30, 2021 for assistance eligible individuals (AEIs).
Through collaboration from Netchex's Cobra administration and Development team, Netchex has worked to adapt their current COBRA package to align with current ARPA legislation. The new service package will save clients' time by not having to manage changes in-house, as well keep clients in compliance with the ARPA. Additionally, it will give any AEIs a second chance to elect COBRA coverage if they did not enroll the first time.
"Understanding the large burden ARPA put on employers, team members from across Netchex have worked swiftly to create ARPA-NetCOBRA, a service package to help our clients stay compliant by managing AEI notifications, ARPA benefits, and facilitate in ARPA subsidies," says Marilyn Osborne, Special Projects Manager at Netchex. "I am proud to be a part of such a professional and agile team. This is not a long-term product, but an important one."
AEI's that qualify for the ARPA-NetCOBRA Package include:
- All qualified beneficiaries that qualified for COBRA between October 2019 and September 30, 2021, due to reduction of hours, dependent loss, or involuntary termination.
- Qualified beneficiaries not previously enrolled in NetCobra prior to changes made under the ARPA.
The ARPA-NetCOBRA subsidiary enrollment is effective immediately and can be elected on a prospective basis. It ends 60 days after a new required election service is provided.
Founded in 2003, Netchex has become one of the industry's fastest-growing payroll and HR service providers.
