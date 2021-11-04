CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Globally recognized martech SaaS company, Netcore Cloud has collaborated with industry-leading email data solutions provider, AudiencePoint, to enhance the Transactional Email API with the power of real time automation.
Netcore Cloud has been leading transactional emails for over two decades in 22 markets globally. With its focus on revenues through customer retention, conversion, activity, and sales, the company today is contributing to the marketing success stories of 5,000+ brands including Canon, Disney, McDonald's, Nexxt, Puma, Westin Hotels & Resorts, and others. While Netcore Cloud competes globally with several other transactional API providers, none of them offer a data integration layer with the power of real-time signals. With its constant pulse on consumer behavior, Netcore Cloud was quick to identify the need for readtime automation.
"Transactional email APIs have long been the workhorse of email marketing, but rarely serve a strategic marketing purpose. Our partnership with AudiencePoint enables clients to leverage our global sending infrastructure with real-time precision to drive engagement-based campaigns, not just confirmations and receipts." says Matthew Vernhout, VP, Deliverability for Netcore Cloud.
The partnership taps AudiencePoint's RTO (real time optimization) product, an always-on set of event listeners, indexing and relaying signals flowing through their proprietary email dataset. "It's a massive amount of data," says Paul Shriner, Chief Innovation Officer at AudiencePoint. "We monitor a depersonalized set of over 500 million subscriber profiles, and index engagement data as it happens. We can then relay those signals back to our clients, allowing them to initiate automations, CRM actions, or a variety of other activities. And we do it in near real-time."
The integration of AudiencePoint RTO Data with Netcore Cloud's Transactional API opens new possibilities for subscriber engagement, not typically associated with transactional content.
Matthew continued; "Re-engagement is becoming a mission-critical campaign type for most major brands. It's far easier and cost effective to re-engage an existing customer than to acquire a new one. And when paired with the affordability and scalability of a Transactional API, our solution can create revenue opportunities in a layer of the marketing stack typically associated with the cost side of the business. It's a true win-win."
Currently in closed beta, both companies plan on a full public release of the integration in late Q4 2021.
About AudiencePoint
AudiencePoint empowers brands to connect with their customers through engaging, valuable, and personalized email messaging. We've analyzed billions of emails and built over 500 million privacy- compliant subscriber profiles. Each new client contributes to our curated data pool, creating a virtuous cycle of more effective software for customers and a defensible moat for our business. Over 150 global brands have leveraged our Send Time Optimization SaaS product, resulting in one the world's largest pools of email engagement data.
About Netcore Cloud
Netcore Cloud Inc. is a globally recognized marketing technology SaaS company. It offers full-stack Martech products that help product and growth marketers deliver AI-powered intelligent customer experiences across all touchpoints of the user journey. The platform is an all-in-one solution for building unified customer views, orchestrating omnichannel communication journeys, personalizing the apps and websites, optimizing user experience, real-time reporting, and actionable analytics. All the products are designed to scale, with a focus on ROI. Netcore Cloud delivers 12+ billion emails and tracks 100+ billion marketing events every month for the world's top marketers.
Netcore Cloud serves over 5000 clients spread across 18 countries. Industry-leading brands like Canon, Flipkart (a Walmart company), Disney+ Hotstar, Jockey, Puma, The Body Shop, Jack & Jones, Tommy Hilfiger, Gas Jeans, Tobi, Standard Chartered, Pizza Hut, and McDonald's trust Netcore Cloud to power their customer acquisition, engagement, and retention goals.
Netcore Cloud has been in business for 20+ years and operates out of India, the USA, Germany, UK, Spain, Nigeria, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, and UAE.
