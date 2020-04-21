TAMPA, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDirector, the most advanced cloud-based data exchange and integration platform for the default servicing industry, has released a new client-facing dashboard and analysis tool for their mortgage banking integration suite of services.
New Features, New Efficiencies
The most highly-demanded feature of the new Mortgage Banking dashboard is a series of analytics tools for transaction monitoring and analysis. Users will now be able to identify historical trends across a wide array of data sets, as well as monitor data flow and transaction success rates. These tools are built on cutting-edge frameworks and provide a clean graphical display of transaction frequency, volume, success, and more.
In addition, users can now see how their overall automation level compares to both the average NetDirector user and the users with the highest degree of automation by analyzing their Automation Footprint. The Automation Footprint is provided to each user on their personalized dashboard, where they can compare the number of different data transactions they are utilizing, to the maximum number possible, as well as to the average among all users and the highest among any one user.
The goal of providing this transparency is to allow default servicing firms and vendors to create highly reliable and efficient processes with as much automation as possible. As mortgage default volumes continue to shrink, firms are looking for every way possible to become lean and efficient. Their primary goal is to increase the volume of foreclosures they can process without adding labor and resources to their current team. Vendors are looking to increase their offerings and the ease of adoption/use for firms to ensure they continue to meet the rigorous technological demands of their customers. NetDirector enables both sides of the equation to reach unparalleled levels of efficiency and automation thanks to rapid deployment and one-to-many style integration hub technology.
Cutting-Edge Analytical Tools
The new Mortgage Banking Dashboard has three different views available by default, with sorting and filtering options around connection type, trading partner, date, and more. The new dashboard will provide unprecedented clarity into the activity going on behind the scenes of a firm's case management system and integrations. This insight will allow both technical and legal professionals in a firm to accurately make decisions around new technologies, caseloads, timelines, and overall process improvement.
"We have always wanted firms to be in complete control of their integrations, even when we do the heavy lifting on their behalf," said Harry Beisswenger, CEO of NetDirector. "With the new dashboard, they can see the integrations in real time and access a level of self-service previously unavailable, while still having their expert Integration Analyst and the years of NetDirector's experience at their disposal."
Company Bio:
NetDirector provides a secure cloud-based data and document exchange solution for the healthcare and mortgage banking industries to deliver seamless data integration between parties. NetDirector bridges gaps created by disparate systems & technologies by allowing companies at any location to share data & documents securely over a single internet connection with any other member of the ecosystem. Our approach allows trading partners to collaborate and exchange data in a seamless, bi-directional, real-time manner. With security and longevity as a focus, NetDirector is a certified SOC 2 type II and HIPAA Compliant company, a 6-year member of the prominent Inc. 5000, and currently processes more than 9 million transactions per month.
Media Contact:
Alexander Craddock, Marketing Manager
Phone: (813) 448-1208
Fax: (813) 749-7030
Email:238326@email4pr.com
Website: web.netdirector.biz