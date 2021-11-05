SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the leading cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, concluded its Inspire virtual conference yesterday with its second annual Partner Award ceremony. Earlier in the week Inspire Customer Awards were held while also announcing the finalists and winner of the inaugural NetDocuments Hackathon competition.
Inspire 2021 Customer Awards Winners
- Security Champion: Am Law 100 firm Sullivan and Cromwell was honored for its innovative application of NetDocuments security features and options in its unique environment.
- Adoption Hero: Kean Miller shined as an example of how to seamlessly incorporate new technologies like NetDocuments into users' daily workflows, while allowing the comfort of working in a familiar environment.
- Top Integration: DuPont was recognized for its work with NetDocuments partner, Kroll, to add significant value and functionality to their implementation by effectively utilizing the open NetDocuments platform to promote user self-service through the use of NetDocuments APIs.
- Business Expansion: Corteva was recognized for its continued efforts to expand the use of NetDocuments beyond its Legal and R&D departments. The agriscience company's work to advertise and showcase the many facets of the platform to other business units is an outstanding example of how organizations can successfully promote and leverage NetDocuments across their company.
- Customer Zero: An annual award that represents innovation, this year recognized Husch Blackwell as the customer that expanded product expectations and possibilities with NetDocuments.
"Inspire 2021 has been our biggest conference to date and is all about celebrating our customers' successes. Our customers are innovating at a record pace, and we are very pleased to honor this year's inspiring award winners," stated Bobby Tindel, Senior Vice President of Customer Success.
NetDocuments Hackathon Winner & Finalists
Over six weeks, 23 teams from four countries were up to the challenge of developing workable solutions that combined the power of NetDocuments and Microsoft Power Automate. Based on 14 submissions, five finalists emerged. The NetDocuments Hackathon contributed $15K to charities in the U.S. and Australia on behalf of the top five winning teams.
- Hackathon Winner: Affinity Consulting developed a solution to create flexible retention policies using Power Automate and saved searches within NetDocuments.
- 2nd place: Kroll submitted a solution to simplify workspace creation in NetDocuments by providing a form with validated fields tied to the repository.
- 3rd place: Verlata submitted a solution that provides a more effective way to submit, review, and manage a precedent library.
- 4th place: Kutak Rock created a way to search for a document even if a user may have once had access but was removed through an ethical wall or being inadvertently deleted. This solution empowers users to help determine what happened to a document that they used to have access to.
- 5th place: Element Technologies used Power Automate and SharePoint Online to integrate a docketing calendar into the NetDocuments matter workspace.
Partner Awards
NetDocuments' 870 Partners and ISVs have had a tremendous impact on the customer experience and the ability to enhance the value of the NetDocuments platform for each customer. The second annual Partner of the Year awards recognized those who have overperformed, garnered the highest customer satisfaction scores, and gone above and beyond with support and service. Inspire 2021 Partner of the Year winners include:
- Implementation Partner of the Year: Kraft Kennedy
- Strategic Law Partner of the Year: eSentio Technologies
- ISV Partner of the Year: Centerbase
- Latin America Partner of the Year: Pronet
- Asia Pacific Partner of the Year: Verlata Consulting
- EMEA Partner of the Year: Advanced
- Corporate Law Partner of the Year: Affinity Consulting Group
- Small / Mid-Market Partner of the Year: Element Technologies
For more details about Inspire 2021 awards and recognition, visit the blog article about award winners here.
