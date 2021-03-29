SALT LAKE CITY, Mar. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the leading secure cloud-based content services platform for law firms, corporate legal teams, and compliance departments, today announced the selection of the NetDocuments Partner Program as part of the CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, Partner Program Guide Five Star list in 2021. In earning this recognition, the NetDocuments Partner Program expanded its ecosystem to include best-in-class service and technology providers receiving the highest customer satisfaction rates as well as leveraging an expansive ISV partner channel focused on providing customers the best NetDocuments user experience.
The Channel Company's research team analyzed the vendor applications and designated select companies including NetDocuments as 5-Star based on a range of criteria including partner incentives, margins and discounts, partner profitability, pricing, sales leads, marketing support, pre- and post-sales support, training, and education offerings, as well as technical certifications.
The NetDocuments Partner program has grown substantially over the past two years in order to accommodate the current and future solution, implementation, training, and integration needs of NetDocuments global customers. Accelerated by the addition of Reza Parsia, VP of Strategic Partner Management, and his proven track record of building strategic partnerships and leading overall channel performance, NetDocuments has doubled its strategic referral and ISV partnerships and driven over 300 sales and technical certifications in the partner community.
"We are extremely proud of our channel partners and the expertise and commitment they all display when working with NetDocuments customers. We are only as successful as the quality and value delivered by the partner ecosystem, " stated Parsia. "The recent acknowledgement by CRN as a 5-Star software vendor as part of its 2021 Partner Program Guide is further proof that our customer-centric partner strategy is paying dividends. Our partner ecosystem includes hundreds of world class service and solution providers combined with an ISV partner network that works tirelessly to build technology integrations and solutions for our mutual customers. We have always maintained that our goal is to establish NetDocuments as the Salesforce.com within the legal and compliance communities by building a platform based on strong industry partners."
In 2021, the NetDocuments Partner program will continue to evolve by investing in a new partner portal for a complete partner experience; adding more sales and technical enablement tools for partners; enhancing co-marketing efforts with its partners and offering higher commission models for growing partnerships. In addition, the partner team is working feverishly on forging additional strategic partnerships and strategic integrations into the NetDocuments cloud platform.
