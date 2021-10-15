LEHI, Utah, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, today was recognized by Top Work Places, the nation's most credible employer recognition survey program, for Top Work Places 2021. Based solely on employee survey feedback, NetDocuments was honored in multiple categories including Compensation, Top Managers, and Remote Work.
As the winner of 'Top Work Place for Top Managers', employees believe "NetDocuments managers genuinely care about their concerns, help them to learn, and encourage them to grow." The award in 'Compensation' reflects the highest ratings for "fair pay for work," and 'Remote Work' recognition reflects how NetDocuments has addressed work from home (WFH) scenarios during the pandemic and beyond.
In addition to industry recognition, NetDocuments has experienced unprecedented employee growth. Within the last 12 months, the company, which now includes 350+ employees, has hired 140+ new team members spanning all departments and focus areas. October in particular is turning into a record setter, with 25 new hires this month to date.
As NetDocuments' cloud platform continues to accelerate among law firms and legal teams globally, the NetDocuments HR Team is poised to grow the company with the brightest minds. "We are so proud of our entire employee base and the true family environment they have managed to create, whether that's collaborating remotely as we all have now or slowly transition back to the office," noted Claudia Reese, NetDocuments VP of Human Resources. "The recent Top Places to Work awards are a great recognition of our extremely talented and engaged employees."
The NetDocuments Work Inspired Scholarship Program is a further HR-driven initiative that has not only enhanced NetDocuments internally but has afforded underprivileged and minority students learning and professional growth opportunities. First launched in August 2020, the company recently announced three new winners of its 2022 Work Inspired Scholarship. Anysia Boozer (also a recipient in 2020), Juan Perez, and Jamal Sayid will receive $10,000 scholarships and paid summer internships.
To further recognize employee growth and expertise, earlier this summer, NetDocuments CEO Josh Baxter began awarding CEO Coins as part of the CEO Club, a new internal recognition program to award employees who not only excel in their role but also work tirelessly to help others within their and other departments succeed. The program has already welcomed X employees to the CEO Club.
For more information about working at NetDocuments, please click here.
Media Contact
Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, elster@envisionagency.com
SOURCE NetDocuments