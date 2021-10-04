SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the cloud content management platform where legal professionals do work, today introduced Highlights powered by LexisNexis (NetDocuments Highlights) at the Association of Legal Administrators' 2021 Annual Conference & Expo in Austin, Texas. By embedding LexisNexis® case analysis and intelligence technology directly into the NetDocuments platform, legal professionals with a Lexis® or Lexis+™ subscription can enrich their documents – briefs, memos, motions and more – with citations, automatic classifications, and entities while viewing any content in NetDocuments. Highlights will be available to U.S. law firms with up to 100 users as an add-on to the NetDocuments LEARN Solution.
With NetDocuments Highlights, every document uploaded to the NetDocuments cloud is scanned for information about caselaw, judges, lawyers, document type and much more. The extracted intelligence is indexed into the firm's repository, making it easy to search for specific information. This approach means documents can remain in the NetDocuments platform throughout processing.
Highlights delivers a revolutionary new experience when it comes to viewing content. While previewing in NetDocuments, lawyers can easily navigate throughout the content with the extracted insights, seeing Shepard's Signal™ indicators delivered in real time. When more information is desired, the lawyer can simply follow the link to view the case directly in Lexis or Lexis+.
"We continue to focus on delivering unmatched experiences for legal professionals, and NetDocuments' Highlights solution is a prime example of that," stated Dan Hauck, NetDocuments' Chief Product Officer. "Bringing the benefits of LexisNexis directly into NetDocuments will help users vastly streamline their understanding of briefs, create better documents, save time on research, and ultimately augment their intelligence and value to clients in every case."
NetDocuments Highlights enables users to:
- Seamlessly work within NetDocuments and LexisNexis together, removing the need to search in two windows or copy citations from one system to another.
- Automatically link to the citations in documents, enabling review of cited documents, and ensuring relevant, case-specific information.
- Quickly identify the validity of any citation with Shepard's Signal™ indicators within NetDocuments to determine if cited documents are good law neutral, or harmful to an argument.
- Automatically classify documents – e.g., complaint, answer, motion to dismiss, etc. – and group them together, a tremendous time saver for attorneys dealing with hundreds of motions and responses.
"We are excited to bring the power of LexisNexis to NetDocuments customers with Highlights," said Jeff Pfeifer, Chief Product Officer for LexisNexis North America. "This product allows our joint legal customers to address their research needs without leaving NetDocuments, further driving efficiency and client productivity. Bringing LexisNexis insights into NetDocuments Highlights enhances the drafting process by eliminating the need to change product experiences."
