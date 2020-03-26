HANGZHOU, China, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netease Yanxuan, one of China's leading private-label e-commerce brands, announced on March 18, that it has launched a project to offer medical products overseas via its American platform -- Lifease.

The medical products available on the website include KN95 face masks, disposable gloves, goggles and some other items. Thanks to the accumulated export channels and the high standard of export commodity qualification of NetEase Yanxuan, these goods will be shipped to the U.S.  after placing an order within 10-15 days, in order to help people located in the U.S. with health protection.

Netease Yanxuan will continue to utilize its strong supply chain capabilities to better serve the international market.

For more details: https://lifease.com/collections/virus-prevention-suppliesns

