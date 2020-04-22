SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- netElastic, an innovative software company providing high-performance routing solutions, today introduced BNG Manager for its virtual Broadband Network Gateway (vBNG) solution. BNG Manager is a user-friendly web-based management application that makes it easy and intuitive for service providers to quickly configure their vBNGs and monitor how the network and vBNG are performing.
"netElastic was one of the first vendors to develop a Virtual BNG from scratch based on service provider feedback, and we've been listening to our customers ever since," said Weixiao Liu, CEO at netElastic. "Based on that feedback, we developed BNG Manager to deliver greater visibility into vBNG operations and provide in-depth subscriber information to identify and resolve customer issues faster."
Features and benefits of BNG Manager include:
- Increased operational visibility – BNG Manager provides detailed monitoring and visibility to all aspects of the router and subscriber network activities.
- Bandwidth usage over time is shown down to the individual subscriber level, including trended bandwidth, detailed subscriber access information, interface, and routing, and performance metrics.
- Comprehensive debug console enables troubleshooting of access and network events in real time, including authentication, authorization, and session state events.
- An intuitive service configuration work flow enables complex service provisioning without the need for a networking expert.
- Ability to search subscribers by multiple criteria, including user name, access interface, and QoS profile.
"Ufone prides itself in providing expert customer support and netElastic's BNG Manager helps us accomplish that," said Nigel Rayneau, CEO at Ufone, a New Zealand service provider specializing in Business VoIP services. "BNG Manager provides detailed customer information that has improved and simplified our customer issue troubleshooting, which has resulted in a better customer experience and lower support costs. Troubleshooting with the BNG Manager has been exceptional and has given us insights to telemetry data which otherwise would have been unavailable."
BNG Manager is available starting immediately. For more information on BNG Manager, please visit https://www.netelastic.com/products/vbng/bng-manager/ To view the BNG Manager demo video, please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZoCzeE3Lak&t=69s
About netElastic
netElastic is an innovative software company providing high-performance routing solutions for service providers. Built on our extensive experience in NFV and software-defined networking (SDN) technologies, we deliver solutions optimized for high availability, scalability, efficiency, and networking performance. Recently, netElastic vBNG software running on the Intel® Select Solution for NFVI Forwarding Platform achieved over 380 Gbps throughput. For more information, please visit www.netelastic.com
