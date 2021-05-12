OTTAWA, Ontario, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetExperience, creator of the first end-to-end WLAN software and service compatible with OpenWiFi, today announced the General Availability launch of its new platform designed to interoperate and manage all Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi compatible access points.
The NetExperience Platform, which is available as licensed software or SaaS, has been extensively tested with TIP compatible access points, including TP-Link's EX227, EC420 and EX447, EdgeCore's ECW52111, ECW5410, EAP101&102 and CIG's WF-610D, WF-188n and WF-194c. Several successful trials have already begun with service providers worldwide and, with today's official TIP OpenWiFi launch, NetExperience expects additional trials to start in the coming weeks.
TIP OpenWiFi is a disaggregated Wi-Fi software system, offered as free open source software that includes both a cloud controller SDK and Access Point (AP) firmware, capable of running on a rich variety of Indoor and Outdoor AP hardware, designed and validated by TIP to work seamlessly together.
A key reason for adopting the NetExperience Platform is its support for OpenWiFi and OpenRoamingTM. Many service providers recognize the advantages of upgrading their networks to support OpenWiFi and OpenRoamingTM, as this allows them to lower costs and increase revenue by seamlessly offloading to Wi-Fi from 4G and 5G cellular networks.
"We are very pleased to bring the first full Wi-Fi management platform for OpenWiFi to market and are grateful to the entire TIP community for the support and encouragement we have received," said Bernard Herscovici, CEO of NetExperience. "Ultimately, we believe this is a huge step toward more affordable global Wi-Fi combined with a markedly improved quality of experience for end users."
"TIP's OpenWiFi solution was developed by a global community of operators, managed service providers, technology suppliers and industry organizations. It was created to focus on innovation and offer a new breed of interoperable, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solutions. This in turn offers service providers a greater choice of competitive suppliers from across the globe. This new ecosystem-driven initiative from TIP will contribute stimulate innovation and improve the supply chain for next generation Wi-Fi networks," said David Hutton, Chief Engineer of TIP.
NetExperience is leading the transition to a disaggregated Wi-Fi network. NetExperience Cloud Platform allows service providers to integrate WLAN controller and management capabilities into their back office. The platform is compatible with the three key components of the Telecom Infra Project Wi-Fi architecture: CloudSDK, certified open source Access Point software and compatible Access Point hardware. NetExperience is a contributor and co-manager of the TIP open source CloudSDK and Access Point software.
The Telecom Infra Project (TIP) is a global community of companies and organizations that are driving infrastructure solutions to advance global connectivity. Half of the world's population is still not connected to the internet, and for those who are, connectivity is often insufficient. This limits access to the multitude of consumer and commercial benefits provided by the internet, thereby impacting GDP growth globally. However, a lack of flexibility in the current solutions - exacerbated by a limited choice in technology providers - makes it challenging for operators to efficiently build and upgrade networks. Founded in 2016, TIP is a community of diverse members that includes hundreds of companies - from service providers and technology partners, to systems integrators and other connectivity stakeholders. We are working together to develop, test and deploy open, disaggregated, and standards-based solutions that deliver the high quality connectivity that the world needs - now and in the decades to come. Find out more: http://www.telecominfraproject.com
OpenRoaming is a trademark of the Wireless Broadband Alliance.
