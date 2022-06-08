NetExperience Release 2.0 is based on the new uCentral based framework which further reduces costs for Wi-Fi Service providers while adding features including LocationPSK, mesh, external UAM/WISPR Captive Portal and more
OTTAWA, Canada, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --NetExperience, creator of the first end to end WLAN software and service compatible with OpenWiFi, today announced the General Availability of NetExperience Release 2.0 designed to interoperate and manage all Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi compatible access points.
TIP OpenWiFi, a community-developed, disaggregated Wi-Fi architecture based on an open-source software foundation, is currently in numerous early deployments and advanced trials with major service providers across the world.
NetExperience's 2.0 release builds upon the earlier first generation of OpenWiFi based releases and adds important new features: Location based PSK for the MDU and hospitality industry, Mesh, Geo Mapping enhancements, external UAM/WISPR Captive Portal, support for remote AP SSH, improved dashboard and many more. The 2.0 release changes the internal technology to uCentral which is compatible with lower cost Access Points while also improving end to end performance.
Available as licensed software or SaaS, the NetExperience Platform has been extensively tested and deployed with more than 20 TIP compatible access points, including WiFi6 and 6E, from Actiontec, HFCL and EdgeCore. Trials of the NetExperience 2.0 release have already begun with service providers in the United States, Canada and Mexico as well as in Europe, Brazil and Africa. The compelling economics associated with TIP OpenWiFi, combined with the additional benefit of security of supply due to multiple hardware options, is driving rapid adoption of the technology worldwide. Based on the success of the previous releases, it is expected that customers will upgrade to the new version as quickly as possible.
"We are seeing significant demand, from the hospitality industry, MDU and Public WiFi service providers as the addition of a new LocationPSK solution simplifies management of large numbers of guests/residents while providing them with secure Wi-Fi access" said Bernard Herscovici, CEO of NetExperience. "We are delighted to bring our second generation OpenWiFi platform to market and are grateful to the TIP community and our customers for the support and encouragement we have received,"
About NetExperience
NetExperience is leading the transition to a disaggregated Wi-Fi network. NetExperience Cloud platform allows service providers to integrate WLAN controller and management capabilities into their back office. The platform is compatible with the three key components of the Telecom Infra Project Wi-Fi architecture: CloudSDK, certified open source Access Point software and compatible Access Point hardware.
About TIP OpenWifi
TIP OpenWiFi is a disaggregated Wi-Fi software system, offered as a free open source that includes both a cloud controller SDK and Access Point (AP) firmware, capable of running on a rich variety of Indoor and Outdoor AP hardware, designed and validated by TIP to work seamlessly together.
Contact
Huw Rees
Media Contact
Huw Rees, Netexperience, 1 4084972262, huw@netexperience.com
SOURCE Netexperience