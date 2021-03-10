OTTAWA, Ontario, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetExperience today announced that it has completed the Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program and will begin working with a number of Wi-Fi service providers worldwide to implement low-cost connectivity solutions capable of delivering new revenue streams.
Through its participation in the startup program, NetExperience collaborated with numerous third party Wi-Fi access point hardware and software manufacturers to develop the networking software specified by the Telecom Infra Project's Open Wi-Fi platform. Open Wi-Fi networks democratize Wi-Fi- networks by disaggregating the Wi-Fi network architecture, ensuring interoperability between the Wi-Fi controller and third party access points.
In addition to its work on these specifications, NetExperience collaborated with peers and mentors from the program to develop the NetExperience Platform, available as licensed software or SaaS, to interoperate and manage all TIP compatible access points. General availability for this solution is expected in early Q2 2021. As part of this anticipated release, the company will work with several large and mid-sized service providers focused on large scale Wi-Fi management and deployment.
One of the key drivers of adoption for the NetExperience Platform is its native support for Open Wi-Fi. Many service providers recognize the advantages of upgrading their networks to support Open Wi-Fi and the potential additional revenue streams that can be realized by seamlessly allowing Wi-Fi offload of 4G and 5G cellular networks. A highly efficient, low cost approach to deploying Open Wi-Fi can be achieved by the seamless integration of NetExperience's cloud platform with a variety of access points manufactured by various established third party hardware vendors who are part of the TIP Open Wi-Fi initiative.
"The Facebook Accelerator: Connectivity program has enabled NetExperience to collaborate with its peers and potential customers to better define the features and architecture that benefit the operators and end users the most," said Bernard Herscovici, CEO of NetExperience. "The program has been a powerful catalyst for the entire Wi-Fi industry and we are excited to work with several innovative service providers around the world who also share our vision of scalable, low cost, ubiquitous and easy to deploy Wi-Fi."
About NetExperience
NetExperience is leading the transition to a disaggregated Wi-Fi network. NetExperience Cloud platform allows service providers to integrate WLAN controller and management capabilities into their back office. The platform is compatible with the three key components of the Telecom Infra Project Wi-Fi architecture: CloudSDK, certified open source Access Point software and compatible Access Point hardware. NetExperience is a contributor and co-manager of the TIP open source CloudSDK and Access Point software.
Contact
Bernard Herscovici
Media Contact
Huw Rees, huw@netexperience.com, +1 4084972262, huw@netexperience.com
SOURCE NetExperience