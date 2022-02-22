OTTAWA, Canada, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetExperience, creator of the first end-to-end WLAN software and service compatible with TIP OpenWiFi, today announced it has been selected, with partner Nairobi, Kenya-based Atlancis Technologies, to deploy a new outdoor Wi-Fi network for Kenyatta University, one of the first of its kind in Africa.
NetExperience and Atlancis Technologies are now in the process of deploying hundreds of Wi-Fi access points across the Kenyatta University campus. The NetExperience Platform, paired with Telecom Infra Project (TIP) OpenWiFi compatible access points from HFCL and Actiontec, will not only broaden network connectivity for the university but will also reduce cost while increasing quality of experience for students and faculty.
With the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting indoor in-person learning, Kenyatta University needed to enable a strong, campus wide Wi-Fi network that would enable students to take classes and study in both indoor and outdoor venues. To meet this need, Atlancis selected HFCL and Actiontec outdoor access points to implement a network using mounting poles strategically placed around the campus. NetExperience was selected to provide the SaaS management and controller platform to manage the network even with two independent access point vendors deployed - one of the key benefits of TIP OpenWiFi.
Telecom Infra Project's (TIP) TIP OpenWiFi is a disaggregated Wi-Fi software system that includes both a cloud controller SDK and Access Point (AP) firmware, capable of running on a rich variety of indoor and outdoor AP hardware, designed and validated by TIP to work together seamlessly.
"Atlancis Technologies is a major proponent of open technologies for our market," said Paul Statham, Commercial Director. "We are Africa's first Open Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) taking advantage of leading Original Design Manufacturers (ODM) and the Open Compute Project. It was a natural fit for us to work with TIP and NetExperience to help us reduce CAPEx and OPEx for the university while also providing a better user experience. We believe this is a compelling offering and we expect this deployment to be the first of many in Africa."
"We are very pleased to assist Atlancis with the deployment of TIP OpenWiFi at this prestigious university," said Bernard Herscovici, CEO of NetExperience. "We completely agree with Paul that open technologies are the future of all networking and we are happy to demonstrate to the university, and other organizations that depend on reliable, ubiquitous network connectivity, the compelling value and the enhanced quality of experience with TIP OpenWiFi."
About NetExperience
NetExperience is leading the transition to a disaggregated Wi-Fi network. NetExperience Cloud Platform allows service providers to integrate WLAN controller and management capabilities into their back office. The platform is compatible with the three key components of the Telecom Infra Project Wi-Fi architecture: CloudSDK, certified open source Access Point software and compatible Access Point hardware. NetExperience is a contributor and co-manager of the TIP open source CloudSDK and Access Point software.
About Atlancis
Atlancis Technologies is an ISO 9001 certified company, a member of the Open Compute Project (OCP) and a Top 100 Midsized Company headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya. Working with global Original Design Manufacturers, Atlancis brings the cost and environmental benefits of Hyperscale technologies to African Service Providers and Enterprises.
Media Contact
Huw Rees, huw@netexperience.com, +1 4084972262, huw@netexperience.com
SOURCE NetExperience