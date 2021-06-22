ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- odix, the Israel based cyber security leader in file-based malware prevention solutions has officially launched NetFolder, an advanced file sanitization solution ideal for file transfer portals for all industries, now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.
NetFolder provides an advanced security layer for business applications users based on odix's proprietary deep file inspection method and patented TrueCDR™ (Content Disarm and Reconstruction) algorithms.
Whether its local municipalities eager to provide secured self-service portal, such as with the city Tel Aviv, financial and insurance organizations, or business cloud application vendors like Centersource, seeking to bring enhanced file sanitization throughout their data sharing practices, NetFolder is the ideal solution to stop malware bypass via files.
Through this new availability on the Azure Marketplace, even more industries can now take advantage of NetFolder with streamlined deployment and deep file inspection capabilities.
Engineered to seamlessly enhance security through file sanitization within a few clicks, NetFolder prevents the spread of malware without increasing file latency or impacting business operations.
Deployment of NetFolder from the odix team, from its inception and publication on the azure marketplace to its roll-out with customers was streamlined by consistent support from the Microsoft Commercial Marketplace onboarding and Microsoft co-sell. teams
Traditionally, deep file inspection capabilities were only available to enterprise customers with complex in-house deployments, with NetFolder any business can utilize its broad protection capabilities at an attractive price point with broad admin transparency.
The NetFolder was designed to secure files on-the-go. From file uploads to company's self-service portal, and other file transfer avenues between networks or from files processing applications to users NetFolder sanitizes embedded files and removes malicious content near instantaneously.
Through this process, NetFolder enables the sanitization of all commonly used file types such as Office 365 docs, images, PDFs, as well as videos with no need for application integration. NetFolder supports a range of business processes and is configured in minutes.
According to odix CEO, Dr. Oren Eytan, "File security is one of the most significant battles in the fight for cybersecurity and data protection today. That's why we developed NetFolder to empower companies against the constant stream of file-based attacks. With its inclusion on the Azure Marketplace, and its broad availability across the Microsoft ecosystem, we're excited to extend NetFolder's best in class security protection to businesses across the globe."
"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome NetFolder by odix to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."
The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.
To purchase and deploy NetFolder on the Azure Marketplace visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/odix.netfolder-managed-internal?tab=Overview
.
About odix
odix develops and markets advanced anti-malware tools based on its patented Content Disarm and Reconstruction (TrueCDR™) technology for preventative cybersecurity in enterprises of all sizes. odix technology prevents the malware infiltration to organizational networks by removing all malicious code from a wide range of file types. Uniquely, odix protects files from unknown attacks, where legacy solutions fall short.
odix solutions are trusted by enterprises in diverse sectors such as industrial, finance, insurance, government and others. odix operates from its headquarters in Israel and regional offices in the U.S. and Europe.
Media Contact:
Odix Head of PR: Yehudah Sunshine
054-495-9101
Media Contact
Yehudah Sunshine, Odix, +972 544959101, Yehudah@odi-x.com
SOURCE Odix