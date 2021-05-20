PLANO, Texas, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an international provider of managed cloud communications solutions and network services, announced today that it has expanded the security options for its SD-WAN by NetFortris solution with the addition of Managed Virtual Firewall Service, which is designed to secure organizations with virtualized and private network environments.
"In addition to our existing cloud-based firewall services, NetFortris now delivers a single-box solution for both SD-WAN and security," said Steven Horgan, Director of Product Management at NetFortris. "We deploy an edge device at the customer's premises and can fully manage both SD-WAN and security services from our cloud orchestration."
To deliver the new service, NetFortris leverages Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtualized next-generation firewalls, which provide intrusion prevention, DNS Security, and anti-malware capabilities.
The VM-Series firewalls also integrate seamlessly with NetFortris' VMware NSX network virtualization platform to boost NSX security capabilities with dynamic traffic steering, forward error correction and tailored business policies.
Using Palo Alto's Panorama network security management system, NetFortris engineers can manage an organization's entire network security from end-to-end, including on-premises infrastructure, virtualized environments and public clouds.
SD-WAN by NetFortris Managed Virtual Firewall is an attractive option for organizations that need to:
- Secure highly sensitive data
- Meet regulatory and compliance requirements
- Limit lateral threat movement
- Detect and mitigate breaches quicker within trust zones
- Prevent theft of customer information or intellectual property
- Exercise more control over their security posture
SD-WAN by NetFortris Managed Virtual Firewall Service is available immediately through NetFortris Authorized Sales Partners. For more information, contact NetFortris at 833-598.1279 or http://www.NetFortris.com/Partners.
About NetFortris
NetFortris, home of the Comm-unity Unified Communications Platform, delivers secure and reliable cloud communications solutions with the scalability and flexibility to meet the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as midmarket and large enterprises. The NetFortris Comm-unity UC solution is built on a proprietary true cloud platform that leverages containerization and microservices technology for infinite scalability. The platform is housed in georedundant data centers and delivered over NetFortris' private nationwide MPLS network. NetFortris offers Comm-unity along with SD-WAN network and data security, and 4G backup to ensure quality of service (QoS) and business continuity. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 by an expert network engineering and operations team and backed by concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support, and consolidated billing for all services and locations. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Rachel Turkus, NetFortris, 408.540.8113, Rachel.Turkus@NetFortris.com
SOURCE NetFortris