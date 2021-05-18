PLANO, Texas, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, announced that Rachel Turkus, Senior Channel Marketing Manager, has been named a Rising Star in the sixth annual Cloud Girls Rising: Women to Watch Award. The Cloud Girls Rising Awards are presented by Cloud Girls, a not-for-profit female Next-Gen Tech Think Tank.
The Cloud Girls Rising award was created to honor women in the telecom and IT channel who have demonstrated innovation, solution-orientation and thought leadership in the cloud space as well as to inspire more women to step forward and follow their example. The award was given to five women – one Visionary, two Trailblazers and two Rising Stars.
Rachel Turkus, a proven technology leader and channel marketing executive, was honored as a Rising Star, a female up-and-comer in the cloud community who has shown initiative in advancing cloud and next-generation technology solutions for her organization, customers and the industry.
"In the roughly eight months since Rachel has joined the NetFortris team, we have seen a consistent stream of new initiatives and related energy infused into channel marketing programs for our end-to-end cloud communication and network solutions," said Kevin Dickens, CEO of NetFortris. "I am very pleased that Rachel has been recognized by Cloud Girls as a Rising Star by. I believe this recognizes not only her ability to enhance our solutions for the benefit of our partners, channel managers and customers today, but her ability to think creatively, implementing concepts that embrace the changing nature of our marketplace."
Turkus brings five years of IT and telecom channel experience from both the solutions provider/VAR and service provider/vendor sides of the business to her role as Senior Channel Marketing Manager at NetFortris. After just eight months at the company, Turkus has made an immediate impact in expanding the perception of the brand, creating a cadence of partner communications, strengthening relationships with master agents, improving web and sales content, enabling partners with marketing tools and bringing awareness of the impact of marketing on sales. Turkus made her first appearance on the 2021 CRN Women of the Channel List.
"I'm honored to be recognized as a Cloud Girls Rising Star," said Turkus "I'm in good company with other female leaders who are equally passionate about helping women advance their careers in the cloud channel. I'm grateful to my mentors and will pay it forward."
Women eligible for Cloud Girls awards are in sales, marketing or engineering roles at a channel partner organization — agent, VAR, MSP or service provider. The winners were chosen by a judging panel of Cloud Girls representatives from applications submitted online from February 9 to March 15, 2021. The winners were awarded trophies and a one-year complimentary membership in Cloud Girls.
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
About Cloud Girls
Founded in 2011, Cloud Girls is vendor-neutral, not-for-profit community of female technology advocates dedicated to educating themselves, their organizations and customers about the vast and dynamic cloud ecosystem. By exploring emerging markets and technical trends, advocating best practices and building community, Cloud Girls is fostering female thought leaders in next-generation technology. For more information, visit http://www.cloudgirls.org
