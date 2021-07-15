PLANO, Texas, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has strengthened its commitment to revenue growth and the channel community with the addition of three sales leaders – each with decades of experience in technology and sales leadership.
- Nathan Pavelka, a 22-year sales professional, joins NetFortris as Vice President of Sales, charged with reengineering and directing the company's sales organizations, which includes channel, inside sales, account management and sales engineering. Pavelka's appointment creates unified strategy for the NetFortris sales team and efforts.
- Rik Eppard, a 23-year sales executive, is now Vice President of Sales Operations at NetFortris with responsibility for sales planning, reporting, training, compensation and process optimization. Eppard's appointment strengthens the NetFortris sales operations foundation to support the growth and evolution of the compay into a leading managed services provider.
- Darrell Royal, a 25-year sales expert, comes to NetFortris as Vice President of Sales – West. Royal will oversee sales and sales support, including channel partner relationships, revenue growth and brand expansion in the West Region.
"NetFortris is a channel-driven company, so our No. 1 priority is to ensure the success of our partners in building their businesses," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer at NetFortris. "One way we're doing that is by bringing on top-tier talent like Nathan, Rik and Darrell, who will drive sales strategy and growth for NetFortris and our partners."
Pavelka joins NetFortris after more than two decades serving in leadership roles in sales, marketing and customer retention. Most recently, he was Director of Marketing and Business Development at TPx.
"I'm excited to embark on this next chapter with NetFortris," said Pavelka. "NetFortris has end-to-end managed communications and connectivity solutions with plenty of room to expand further in the marketplace. I'm looking forward to working with the NetFortris team to realize our growth opportunities."
Eppard comes to NetFortris from TPx, where he held positions as Technology Evangelist and Director for the UCx business line. Previously, he held executive sales positions at several organizations in the telecom and manufacturing industries, including Zayo Group, Comcast, AT&T and others.
"I'm thrilled to be joining the team at NetFortris," said Eppard. "I'm ready to get to work leading our sales team and partners through new growth milestones."
Royal has held sales, finance and managerial positions at businesses, such as Momentum Telecom, Comcast and GE Capital. Most recently, he was Technology Evangelist for UCx at TPx.
"I'm glad to be joining an exceptional sales team at NetFortris," said Royal. "I'm looking forward to supporting our sales partners in the West Region in achieving new heights in revenue, and delivering top-tier services and support to our joint customers."
