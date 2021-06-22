PLANO, Texas, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, has tapped telecom industry veteran Jamie Minner to take on the new role of Chief Revenue Officer.
Minner is a high-performing go-to-market management executive with more than 17 years of experience growing companies in the unified communications, collaboration and network spaces. As NetFortris' CRO, he is charged with monetizing the company's investments in building a proprietary communications and collaboration platform, a global network infrastructure and an end-to-end managed services portfolio.
"I'm thrilled to welcome Jamie to our team," said NetFortris CEO Kevin Dickens. "His experience and leadership are tailor-made to help us capitalize on the investments we've made in our people, process and technology to create and deliver managed communications, network and security services to businesses of all sizes."
Minner comes to NetFortris from TPx, where he was Vice President and General Manager of the company's UC line of business, which he grew by 85 percent in year one. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of Sales at Momentum Telecom.
"NetFortris has incredible potential to be a market leader in the managed UC space," said Minner. "They've got significant competitive advantages, having built their own communications platform, with the ability to change it on the fly to meet the needs of the business market instead of being tied to vendor roadmaps or changing delivery models. Their agility and scalability are second to none."
Minner will oversee sales, sales engineering, sales operations, marketing, product development, account management and customer success. In his first 100 days, Minner will align NetFortris' people and processes to better support customers and partners and grow revenue.
"We're building a formidable sales, marketing and operation teams with the right people in the right roles," Minner said. "Specifically, we're assembling regional teams that will work together to support selling partners with customer acquisition and retention. The new structure enables customers and agents to work with the same NetFortris team every day for greater continuity, efficiency and trust."
