PLANO, Texas, and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has recognized NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, as a winner in the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Awards in the SD-WAN and SD-Branch category for At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris.
"We are honored to present NetFortris with a 2021 Business Technology VSA for SD-WAN and SD-Branch," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "NetFortris was recognized for its At-Home SD-WAN product, which offers an SD-WAN solution with traffic segmentation for privacy and connectivity quality of service for the home office without the enterprise price tag. Congratulations to the entire team at NetFortris on this well-earned recognition."
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris is an extension of SD-WAN by NetFortris, which leverages widely available, low-cost broadband to connect headquarters, data centers and branch offices with high-bandwidth, redundant networks that support critical business traffic. SD-WAN by NetFortris is managed 24/7 by network specialists from NetFortris' Network Operations Center (NOC).
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris deploys enterprise-grade VMware SD-WAN Edge 510 and 610 devices with full capabilities expected in a standard in-office environment. Device profiles are preconfigured for low-touch deployments, which is ideal for shipment to employee homes. Employees simply plug their devices into power outlets and connect their primary and secondary Internet services to the device for low-effort, plug-and-play implementation.
"Now, more than ever, innovation matters," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer at NetFortris. "The ability to deliver an affordable, easy-to-install SD-WAN solution that addresses the pressing security and redundancy needs of companies with remote and hybrid workers places our At-Home SD-WAN solution in a leading marketplace position. We're honored to win this Visionary Spotlight Award, which recognizes the hard work and dedication for our engineering and product development teams."
At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris is available directly from NetFortris or NetFortris authorized sales partners.
To learn more about At-Home SD-WAN by NetFortris, visit https://www.netfortris.com/products/network/at-home-sd-wan.
For more information on the NetFortris Partner Program, visit https://www.netfortris.com/ucaas-partner-program or call 877.366.2548.
About the Visionary Spotlight Awards
ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.
Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, feature set differentiation and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.
For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com.
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
