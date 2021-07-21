PLANO, Texas and SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ChannelVision Magazine has recognized NetFortris, an award-winning end-to-end provider of managed cloud communication solutions and network services, including hosted voice, SD-WAN and SIP Trunking, as a winner in the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Awards for Channel Program of the Year.
"We are honored to present NetFortris with a 2021 Overall Excellence VSA for Channel Program of the Year," said Beka Business Media President and CEO Berge Kaprelian. "NetFortris was recognized for its partner program's sales support, lucrative incentives, channel team experience, company financial stability and overall end to end IT managed services, product development and engineering expertise. Congratulations to the entire team at NetFortris on this well-earned recognition."
The NetFortris Partner Program takes care of both partners and their business customers. The company offers partners industry-leading commissions with no revenue commitments, no channel conflicts, and no protected accounts. NetFortris makes it easier for partners to focus on selling instead of troubleshooting by delivering:
- expert engineering and solutions design
- fully managed cloud communications and network services and
- concierge customer advocates to partners' customers
"As a channel-first organization, we're honored to receive the 2021 Visionary Spotlight Award for Channel Program of the Year," said Jamie Minner, Chief Revenue Officer at NetFortris. "Our program is built on a foundation of collaboration and shared success. This award recognizes that focus and our ongoing investment in partner success."
For more information on the NetFortris Partner Program, visit https://www.netfortris.com/ucaas-partner-program or call 833.598.1279.
About the Visionary Spotlight Awards
ChannelVision's annual Visionary Spotlight Awards competition was created to highlight channel and service provider innovation in communications. The awards honor outstanding products, services, and deployments across numerous technology categories.
Visionary Spotlight Award winners exemplify this goal, showcasing the communications industry's overall innovation, capacity for future-thinking execution, creativity, feature set differentiation and offering channel partners a cornucopia of opportunities to boost their roles as trusted providers.
For more information about the Visionary Spotlight Awards program, contact Berge Kaprelian at berge@bekabusinessmedia.com.
About NetFortris
NetFortris delivers secure, reliable communications solutions customized to meet the unique needs of midmarket and enterprise customers. NetFortris cloud solutions are carried over a private nationwide MPLS network and include SD-WAN, Voice and Unified Communications, Network and Data Security, and 4G backup. NetFortris services are managed 24/7 with or on behalf of business customers by an expert network engineering and operations team. The company provides concierge customer advocacy, 24/7 in-house customer support and consolidated billing for multiple services and locations. For more information, visit http://www.netfortris.com. Follow NetFortris on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contact
Rachel Turkus, NetFortris, 408.540.8113, Rachel.Turkus@NetFortris.com
SOURCE NetFortris