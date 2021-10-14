SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With online security breaches and cloud threats becoming more widespread and sophisticated, a new partner program has been launched by the cloud security firm, Netkiller. The potential for collaboration is aimed at making premium Google Drive Data Loss Prevention services available for Google Workspace resellers.
"We are thrilled to offer our new partnership program and are confident that the benefits will reach not only our future partners but will also make a huge difference to many Google Workspace users who will ultimately reap the rewards of the services being offered," stated a Netkiller representative.
Netkiller's Global Partner Program delivers 'out-of-the-box' integration and interoperability through various advanced features such as scheduled and real-time Google Drive activity analysis. Unlimited revision history of Google Docs files beyond the ordinary limit of 30 days is another advancement users are excited about.
"With Netkiller ISMS, you get advanced threat detection and adaptive controls for any regulation. We'll help you manage your Google Cloud Data, so you can get personalized reports on your domain's file revision history and stay up to date with Google's security metrics." said Matthew Lockmer, lead of global channel and compliance manager.
Formalities are officially underway for the exciting new changes that are stretching across the globe to combat serious security issues. Netkiller recently signed a partnership agreement with Shivaami and Coraise, Google partners in India and Korea, respectively. The company has also partnered with Japan's Google partner and appointed a Japanese country manager to create Netkiller products for the Japanese market.
The CEO of Netkiller, Justin Jung, said that as personal information data increases through non-face-to-face settings, the importance of cloud security is increasing significantly. He praised the progress of local customized independent or hybrid security and stated that it is key in managing the financial aspects of security operations in ways that are legal and compliant to the law, siting that without those measures intact, a security program can't be effective in moving forward to reach their goals.
The Netkiller ISMS was implemented on Kakao Bank. Kakao Bank Corp., established in 2016 by Korea Investment Holdings and Kakao Corp., is a mobile-only bank and financial technology company. The company is heralded for its continual strides forward, making a much needed difference in the world of cybersecurity, especially for Google Workspace.
Netkiller ISMS is a highly effective cloud security program that can be operated in a hybrid form of cloud and on-premise. In addition, the program helps you increase your cloud security level by identifying files and documents that are being shared externally which is ideal since Google Workspace is a popular collaboration site. ISMS can be operated in a cloud or on-premise fashion.
To find out more about Netkiller services and to check into partnering with the company, visit the website.
