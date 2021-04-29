SAN JOSE, Calif., Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netkiller, a cloud security company, announced that it offers a full security scanning service for Google Drive, a complement to any company who is risk averse.
As more and more companies adopt the cloud into their corporate intranet, concerns about the unauthorized disclosure of internal documents being shared without the knowledge of the company are growing.
With the 'Netkiller Google Drive Full Scan Service', companies using Google Workspace can see the sharing status of all documents and files of employees in the company's Google Drive and the security level of externally leaked content at a glance. This helps with incident management, audit trails, data leak and DLP rule violations audits.
You define the rules used by Netkiller ISMS. These rules define which content is sensitive and should be protected. These rules also apply to both My Drive and Shared drives on the GCP.
Netkiller ISMS scans your Google Drive contents for rule violations that trigger incident notifications when detected. This enforces the rules you have defined and violations trigger actions, such as alerts and notifications.
For example, granular details such as file or document title, document type, owner and shared users email, last updated date, sharing rights, internal or external sharing type, and file size can be extracted to a spreadsheet and reviewed as an audit trail during risk management reviews.
It is possible to determine whether sensitive documents that are important internally are being shared outside without permission, or whether documents with sensitive personal security information such as social security numbers or credit cards are shared. This helps mitigate risk and helps the risk tolerance of the company overall.
By providing this information security management service to all domestic companies and customers of the existing 'Netkiller ISMS' product, the software will be able to see the status of external sharing at a glance when domestic companies use Google Drive to prevent potential risks or security incidents in advance.
"As a result of consulting on Google Drive security for over 400 companies, we realized that many companies were not able to grasp that internal documents are being shared with the outside without permission," said Justin SW Jung, CEO of Netkiller.
With the launch of the Netkiller Drive full scan service, Netkiller will provide free services to the first 10 companies that are interested.
Meanwhile, Netkiller ISMS rebranded the existing Netkiller DLP product earlier this year, while real-time detection encompassing all files and documents in Google Drive, Google Forms, unlimited change history storage, Google login security and company personnel management (HR) linkage, GDPR It has transformed into a cloud-based ISMS platform that encompasses compliance and the like.
