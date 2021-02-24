SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the world prepares to take on a "new normal" on the heels of the COVID-19 outbreak, Netkiller, a Cloud security firm and Google Workspace solution provider website in San Jose, California, will be hosting their first webinar to address the post-pandemic workplace. The webinar will be held on March 9th, 11AM PST and is open to anyone who wishes to learn more on the subject.
"As experts in Cloud security and innovative online office solutions, we are excited to offer our assistance during this exciting yet challenging time as many are preparing to enter uncharted waters of a 'new normal'," stated a Netkiller representative.
According to a recent study conducted by MIT Sloan School and Global Workplace Analytics, 47% of all United States workers are currently working from home due to COVID-19. Even with the current distribution of vaccines, it will take time for the world to fully recover from the virus which sets the scene for a hybrid workplace to become the 'new normal'. It is projected that at least 30% of the workforce will still be working from home by the end of 2021.
The value of the ability to work remotely extends past the recent pandemic. Many employees, employers, and independent contractors have discovered that working from home has its perks such as saving time, money, and frustration associated with commuting to and from the jobsite. In addition, the realization that future preparedness is imperative, igniting the need for resolutions to be reached so online work can be conducted smoothly, securely, and successfully.
Working from home comes with conveniences and challenges as well. Cyber security, networking issues, and collaboration confusion are among the problems faced by business owners and employees alike. The upcoming Netkiller webinar will introduce information on how Cloud computing technologies offer viable solutions through measures like video conferencing and remote-working collaboration platforms.
Netkiller is a leader in the Cloud solution and Google Workspace industries that has been in existence for over 14 years. The website serves as a platform and advisory site for some of the most important companies in the world.
To find out more about the webinar and to RSVP to the open invitation, visit the Netkiller website.
