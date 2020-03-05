FREDERICK, Md., March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetNoggin® has released its newest product, NetNog: #track™ Alzheimer's Disease (including MCI). NetNog: #track™ is a syndicated, quarterly report that tracks brands and monitors how the market is being influenced by caregivers, HCPs, advocates, and organizations. NetNog: #track™ offers pharmaceutical companies an unprecedented advantage when developing marketing strategies for new/established products by understanding how brands influence the market online and where a product may/does fit.
"After countless conversations with market researchers in the pharmaceutical industry, we decided to produce a research report that will answer their specific questions. Now, they can bring these insights to their executive team and show what the competitive landscape looks like, develop commercial strategy plans, and really have the foundation to start to capture the consumer voice," said Diana Conger, CEO of NetNoggin®. "And since it is a quarterly report, they will know how the market is shifting, which identifies those highly insightful nuances."
Demanded by pharmaceutical consumer insights and market research professionals, NetNog: #track™ is a product that will revolutionize pharmaceutical market research because now their market analysis is current, streamlined, and sets them up for success when determining:
- Overall Alzheimer's conversation volume and reasons for volume spikes
- Top brands mentioned by the Alzheimer's community
- Attitudes and beliefs for the top brands mentioned
- Top online peer influencers, which include caregivers, HCPs, advocates, and organizations
- Online peer influencer connections within the Alzheimer's market
- Themes regarding top pipeline drugs mentioned
NetNoggin® plans to publish NetNog: #track™ Multiple Myeloma next quarter. For more information on NetNog: #track™ (and to request a specific therapeutic area) visit https://netnoggin.net/syndicated-research.
About NetNoggin®
NetNoggin®, a subsidiary of Conger Consulting, LLC, is a premier market research agency that specializes in pharmaceutical marketing. NetNoggin® utilizes netnography to analyze and provide context to big data. By leveraging 30+ years of experience, their proprietary process derives strategic consulting insights from big data to inform Foundational Marketing Tools (FMTs), strategies, and tactics. NetNoggin® has expertise in market research; commercial, market, and clinical development; and communications to provide reliable research, presentations, and workshops.
