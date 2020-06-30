IRVINE, Calif., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetObjex today announced its acquisition of VitalGrid of Toronto, Canada, to expand its Digital Transformation product and service offerings. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.
NetObjex, based in Irvine, California, is a Digital Twin Platform company with technology that leverages AI, Blockchain and IOT technologies. NetObjex has operations in North America as well as offices in India, South East Asia and representatives and partners in Latin America and the Middle East.
"We are very proud to announce our acquisition of VitalGrid. Enterprises in the process of Digital Transformation often seek strategic consulting services prior to embarking on implementing complex solutions. This is a critical element that we believe VitalGrid brings to the table, which will lead to successful implementations of our SaaS platform," stated Raghu Bala, CEO of NetObjex.
"It is our distinct pleasure to become part of the NetObjex global family. Our legacy has been to help enterprise clients with vital decisions for substantial improvements to their business performance and risk exposure. We believe our combined strengths will foster better insights and enhance trusted advisor relationships," added Mushir Din, Founder of VitalGrid.
The joint entity will now expand capabilities in a multitude of vertical markets including Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Smart Cities, Fintech and more. NetObjex will now be able to serve its enterprise clients with strong strategic insights and parlaying that into implementations in digital automation leveraging key technologies such as IoT, AI and Blockchain.
About NetObjex
NetObjex is an Operating Platform for Digital Assets utilizing Artificial intelligence, Blockchain & IoT with applications in Manufacturing, Supply Chain, Transportation and Smart Cities. Its leading edge platforms leverage IoT for data acquisition and actuation, AI for unearthing insights in data, and Distributed Ledgers for data dissemination.
About VitalGrid
VitalGrid provides business technology and management consulting for improving performance, streamlining processes and reducing risk by delivering technology-enabled business innovation. Our industry-proven investment justification portfolio and decision support platform helps our clients make better decisions by unifying people, process and technology with standardized methods and tools for digital transformation.
