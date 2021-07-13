CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of managed and professional IT services, with a core focus on cloud, security, collaboration, information technology service management (ITSM) and application development solutions, today announced the acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit of Contegix, LLC. The acquisition significantly expands Netrix's market presence in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, adds substantial scale to its ITSM service desk and cloud managed services capabilities and brings together two teams of high-performing and talented employees supporting similar customer bases.
"I'm very excited to welcome our new team members and customers to the Netrix family. Together, we have combined two best-in-class solution providers with complementary service offerings, technology expertise and geographic footprints," said Rob Dang, CEO of Netrix. "This acquisition greatly expands Netrix's managed services offerings and cloud capabilities and enhances our market position as the go-to provider for small and midsize enterprise customers in need of sophisticated IT solutions."
The expanded ITSM service desk capabilities acquired from Contegix, when combined with Netrix's portfolio of cloud, security, collaboration, data and application development solutions, enables leading-edge offerings that address the mission-critical needs of both existing and prospective customers. Netrix intends to make additional investments in sales, marketing, technical talent and advanced product offerings as it continues its growth strategy, with the goal of becoming the premier IT and cloud solution provider to small and midsize enterprise customers nationwide.
"The acquisition of the Managed IT Services business unit from Contegix allows us to better support customers coast-to-coast while adding additional scale and sophistication to our managed and cloud services offerings. We look forward to continuing to pursue an acquisition-driven growth strategy that complements our platform's organic growth potential. Additionally, we are excited to further strengthen our strategic partnership with Microsoft by supporting their solutions within this new region, with a core focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure," said Don Penland, VP of Corporate Development at Netrix.
Netrix holds elite-level partnerships with key technology platforms across the IT landscape, with particularly strong alignment with Microsoft, including its gold-level partnership and recently awarded Microsoft Advanced Specializations.
"Netrix is an excellent strategic fit for our Managed IT Services business unit, bringing an even broader set of advanced capabilities to our customers," said Brad Hokamp, CEO of Contegix. "Contegix will now be able to focus primarily on growing our Application Platform Services business, including Atlassian solutions, Content Management Systems (CMS) and DevSecOps. We wish our long-time colleagues and customers the best as they embark on this next step of their journey with Netrix."
Bank Street Group LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Contegix in connection with this transaction. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC served as legal counsel to Contegix. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal counsel to Netrix.
