CHICAGO, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of IT managed and professional services with a core focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, today announced it has earned the Meetings and Meeting Rooms Advanced Specialization and the Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization by Microsoft. These achievements recognize Netrix's extensive knowledge, experience and proven success delivering meetings and meeting rooms solutions through Microsoft teams and their ability to deploy, optimize and secure virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.
"Earning these advanced specializations validates our team's dedication to providing our customers with the expertise they need to thrive in our current remote-working world," said Rob Dang, CEO at Netrix. "As a top provider of technology and communications solutions that integrate with the Microsoft product suite, we are proud to serve our customers and help them build an efficient and effective work environment for their employees. Remote and hybrid work is not going away, and we look forward to being part of bringing businesses success in their digital transformation journey."
Microsoft's Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization is awarded to organizations that have been able to evolve to meet the needs of remote work and the growing demand for desktop-as-a-service. Those who earn this advanced specialization have gone above and beyond in implementing Windows Virtual Desktop for their clients including deploying, optimizing and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure. In addition to passing a rigorous third-party audit, Netrix has met the specialization's high standards, including having five Microsoft certifications and having an active gold Cloud Platform competency.
Meetings and Meeting Rooms Advanced Specialization is granted to organizations that are able to deploy and manage meeting services and solutions for Microsoft Teams, therefore helping build stronger connections with customers. With Microsoft Teams now reaching 145 million daily active users, it's more important than ever that organizations are able to understand and capitalize on the solutions provided by meeting technologies. Netrix exceeded the necessary standards to receive this specialization because of the company's work with modernizing conference rooms and remote work environments.
"As a Microsoft partner, we're thrilled that we have clearly demonstrated our knowledge of the ecosystem's platforms and solutions by receiving these advanced specializations," said Jay Parekh, Vice President of Strategic Alliance at Netrix. "The Windows Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization and Meetings and Meeting Rooms Advanced Specialization designations showcase our commitment to providing our customers with the expertise and capabilities needed to succeed in today's business landscape. It's no secret that Microsoft Teams and Azure are an essential component of many businesses, so it is imperative that we continue to be a leader to assist our customers with the platforms."
For more information on Netrix, please visit http://www.netrixllc.com.
ABOUT NETRIX, LLC.
Netrix is a leading provider of cloud, collaboration, security, data and development services. Through both proprietary and managed solutions leveraging leading third-party tools, Netrix addresses the most mission-critical IT needs of small and midsize enterprise businesses. For more information, please visit http://www.netrixllc.com and follow Netrix on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
