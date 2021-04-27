CHICAGO, Apr. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Netrix, LLC, a leading provider of IT managed and professional services with a core focus on the Microsoft ecosystem, was recently named as one of the Daily Herald Business Ledger's 2021 Best Places to Work in Illinois. With offices in Chicago and Bannockburn, Netrix was recognized in the medium size employer category. Sponsored by HR Source and promoted by The Daily Herald Business Ledger, the statewide survey and awards program was established in 2006 to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Illinois, benefiting the state's economy, workforce and businesses.
"It is an honor to be acknowledged for our dedication to employees, especially after a difficult year of remote work due to the pandemic," said Rob Dang, CEO of Netrix. "Throughout 2021, we have doubled down on our commitment to the wellbeing of our employees and their families to ensure they have everything they need to succeed in their professional and personal lives. As we look to the future, Netrix will continue to prioritize its culture and employee engagement in addition to providing the support our team needs to thrive in these challenging times."
Netrix ensures it is a place where people want to work by fostering a strong sense of community and family culture through a variety of programs. Netrix offers an array of employee perks, including, but not limited to collaborative office space, job autonomy, a flexible working environment and employee applause recognition program. The company's organizational culture focuses on work-life balance and increasing overall employee satisfaction. Netrix employees are encouraged to provide feedback and improvement ideas, which leadership uses when making decisions.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Netrix reimagined its all-company meetings to encourage participation despite being remote and bolstered its employee resource offerings. According to its employees, Netrix prioritizes comradery, listens to employee feedback and provides everything from technology, equipment and support for employees to be most successful at their job.
Netrix will be recognized at the Best Places to Work in Illinois awards virtual ceremony on Thursday, May 13. The final rankings will be announced at the event, posted on the Business Ledger website and published in a special commemorative section on June 21.
Companies from across the state entered the two-part process to determine the Best Places to Work in Illinois that first consisted of an evaluation of each nominated company's workplace policies, practices and demographics, accounting for 25% of the total evaluation, and then included an employee survey to measure employee experience, which accounted for 75% of the total evaluation. Managed and analyzed by Best Companies Group, the combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
