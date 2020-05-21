SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud, today announced a collaboration with VMware, creating a best-of-breed technology suite aimed at addressing the challenges of securely enabling the remote-first workforce. For the first time in the industry, enterprises can get enhanced management and protection of the endpoint, data and threat protection of cloud, web, and private applications, and high performance software-defined WAN access in one simple, comprehensive solution.
Digital transformation is a top business priority for many reasons, one being that digitally empowered employees consider themselves to be two to five timesi more productive than individuals who work in a traditional workspace. Cloud and mobility are key enabling technologies, but the diversity of devices and cloud applications makes providing the right access and security very challenging. For IT and security teams, the complexity is so great that nearly half of CIOsii see it as a hindrance to getting the expected benefits. Layering on the sudden increase in remote workingiii and the fact that nearly half of threats to data and users are cloud-basediv and it is understandable that IT and security teams are struggling to support employees. This is forcing a reevaluation of security and digital strategies by many CISOs and a call for simplicityv from their technology solution providers. To address these needs, organizations must govern the endpoint, and provide inline data and threat protection for cloud, web, and private applications.
The collaboration between Netskope and VMware targets these challenges by providing customers with the following:
- By sharing customer-specific threat indicators between Netskope and VMware Carbon Black, newly discovered threats can be quickly identified and neutralized across the organization. As new threats are discovered in the cloud, Netskope can coordinate with VMware Carbon Black to rapidly remediate at the endpoint. Finally, Netskope is able to classify devices using multiple characteristics and increase or decrease access privileges based on any characteristic. For example, if VMware Carbon Black is not found on the endpoint, Netskope would classify the device as such and restrict risky activities.
- Netskope and VMware Workspace ONE work together to get full visibility and governance over the use of devices and the cloud. Security teams can automatically deploy the Netskope client onto Workspace ONE-managed devices for governance of cloud services on that device. Additionally, admins can set specific access controls or security policies based on whether a device is managed or unmanaged, with coverage for all access methods including native mobile apps and sync clients. Finally, VMware Workspace ONE can leverage Netskope discoveries to drive manual or automated workflows to re-establish acceptable use from managed devices.
- Netskope and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud deliver an uncompromising and more secure access service edge optimized for applications that require security —when accessed from a campus, branch office or when employees are working remotely. Whether it is the cloud, web, or use of private applications, Netskope and VMware SD-WAN by VeloCloud improve the end-to-end network performance for real-time applications including VoIP and Collaboration, and acceleration for WAN-challenged legacy applications within the premises, and more secure zero-trust remote access to private applications like local GitHub repositories.
"We're pleased to announce this very timely and important collaboration with VMware for the remote-first workforce," said Sanjay Beri, CEO of Netskope. "VMware has a long history of delivering best-of-breed solutions and together, with Netskope, customers will now get workforce enablement and security solutions anywhere they are in the world, regardless of device, cloud, web, or private application."
"The shift to a largely-remote workforce has put a burden on organizations and employees, who are determining the optimal way to work while staying more secure," Patrick Morley, general manager and senior vice president, Security Business Unit, VMware. "One such consideration is how to extend IT and security best practices outside of the traditional office. Our collaboration with Netskope simplifies how organizations can more securely and effectively run their business and do their jobs from anywhere, whether in the cloud, on the web, or on personal devices."
Netskope is the only company in the market that has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB, zero trust secure access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Netskope delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure called Netskope NewEdge. In addition, Netskope's deep understanding of the cloud and data-centric approach empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their remote-first workforce and advance their digital transformation journey.
About Netskope
The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.
VMware, Carbon Black, and VMware Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.
