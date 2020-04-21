SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud, today announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network to new data centers in Buenos Aires, Argentina; São Paulo, Brazil; Santiago, Chile; and Bogotá, Colombia. Serving millions of enterprise users around the world, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers.
The decades-long efforts to digitally transform enterprises have pushed the capabilities of the public internet to its maximum. Inherently unpredictable and unsecure, the public internet is strained by users who demand great web, cloud, and private application performance and enterprises that demand more security. Compounding this challenge, legacy security tools often introduce delays to accessing these critical services. As a result, industry analysts have scrutinized the reliance on the public internet for security of these services, giving rise to new architectural frameworks like Gartner's "secure access service edge" (SASE) that enterprise security leaders are moving to adopt.
Netskope NewEdge is built by industry veterans representing the largest and most performant networks ever built. Like no other network, NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers.
The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private apps accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection.
This expansion of Netskope NewEdge follows the recent announcement of general availability of Netskope Private Access, a cloud-based Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution that provides remote offices and remote employees with fast and secure access to private applications, databases, file shares, servers and other services hosted in public clouds and enterprise data centers.
Supporting Quotes
Netskope has developed its presence in the region for several years and has large clients that can now take advantage of the Netskope NewEdge network to implement the necessary security controls required by digital transformation, as is the case of Banco Galicia in Argentina:
"At Banco Galicia, cybersecurity is a strategic issue in our business and one in which we invest heavily. As part of the digital transformation that the Bank started more than three years ago, we have adopted cloud services and we know the importance of having solid security controls," said Pedro Adamovic, CISO at Banco Galicia. "Galicia is one of the main banks of the Argentine financial system, and that is why we decided to work together with Netskope for two years, a leading company in the market. We see that its capabilities for protecting data and threats in the cloud, the web, and private applications are the most comprehensive in the industry. The recent decision to expand NewEdge in the region, including points of presence in Buenos Aires, Bogotá, and Santiago, further validates that they are the right provider and that they are highly committed to Latin America."
"Enterprises are under extreme pressure to address the needs of their highly distributed workforce, but struggle to due to legacy security appliances deployed in a few select locations that force them to sacrifice performance to get security," said Sanjay Beri, founder and CEO at Netskope. "Netskope NewEdge provides all users, regardless of location or connectivity, with a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies. This means that they get the right balance of security and performance to meet the demands of today's modern enterprises, without added complexity."
"In the last two years Netskope Latin America has experienced tremendous demand from medium and large companies adopting cloud services and looking to secure their data and users whenever working from the office or working from home," said Alain Karioty, regional director for Netskope Latin America. "Customers are looking for a security cloud platform that simplifies the management of policies and incidents, and provides a holistic view of all their users' traffic going to or from SaaS, IaaS, web, and private applications. These customers know that they need to implement inline security solutions close to their users and with the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network in the region, Netskope is demonstrating a strong commitment to Latin America for the long term."
To learn more about the Netskope Security Cloud, with its breadth and depth of offerings, please visit https://www.netskope.com/products. To get more in depth information about Netskope NewEdge, please visit https://www.netskope.com/platform/newedge.
About Netskope
The Netskope security cloud provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection when accessing cloud services, websites, and private apps from anywhere, on any device. Only Netskope understands the cloud and delivers data-centric security from one of the world's largest and fastest security networks, empowering the largest organizations in the world with the right balance of protection and speed they need to enable business velocity and secure their digital transformation journey. Reimagine your perimeter with Netskope.
Media Contact
Shannon Campbell
Offleash for Netskope
netskope@offleashpr.com