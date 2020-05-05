SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netskope, the leading security cloud, today announced the expansion of the Netskope NewEdge network to a new data center in Dallas, Texas. Serving millions of enterprise users around the world, Netskope NewEdge is a carrier-grade private cloud network that is reserved exclusively for Netskope customers.
As remote work skyrockets, organizations face an imperative to digitally transform and establish a secure, scalable, and collaborative IT environment for employees. This is especially critical as nearly half of threats are cloud-based, with bad actors launching attacks through cloud services and applications using familiar techniques including scams, phishing, and malware delivery, among others.
The decades-long efforts to digitally transform enterprises have pushed the capabilities of the public internet to its maximum. Inherently unpredictable and unsecure, the public internet is strained by users who demand great web, cloud, and private application performance and enterprises that demand more security. Compounding this challenge, legacy security tools often introduce delays to accessing these critical services. As a result, industry analysts have scrutinized the reliance on the public internet for security of these services, giving rise to new architectural frameworks like Gartner's "secure access service edge" (SASE) that enterprise security leaders are moving to adopt.
Netskope NewEdge is built by industry veterans representing the largest and most performant networks ever built. Like no other network, NewEdge delivers inline security services through a carrier-grade, next-generation global infrastructure based on advanced application and network optimization technologies and processes. As a private cloud network, NewEdge optimizes connectivity with its resilient global architecture, which is directly peered with major providers, mitigating the challenge of the public internet. This enhances the overall user experience, resulting in a better web, cloud, and private application performance for most Netskope customers.
The Netskope Security Cloud, delivered on NewEdge, provides unrivaled visibility and real-time data and threat protection for cloud services, websites, and private applications accessed from anywhere, on any device. No other company in the market has addressed shifting demands by combining next-generation SWG capabilities, the world's leading CASB, zero trust network access, and advanced machine learning to detect unauthorized data exfiltration and advanced threat protection. Only Netskope understands the cloud and takes a data-centric approach that empowers security teams with the right balance of protection and speed they need to secure their digital transformation journey.
"As remote work rises and causes applications and data to sprawl, there is an increased need for solutions that can secure their customers' data, no matter where it resides," said Jason Clark, Chief Strategy Officer at Netskope. "By expanding NewEdge to Dallas and the larger south-central region of the US, Netskope is on a mission to make it more accessible for organizations to enhance the security and performance of their web, cloud, and private applications."
