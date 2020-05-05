SAN MATEO, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Broadcom has announced the End of Life (EoL) for its RuleSpace URL categorization database solution. This announcement has caused RuleSpace OEM partners to begin looking for an alternative URL database. The inCompass solution by NetSTAR (https://netstar.io), already in use by many former RuleSpace partners, has been recognized in the industry as the best replacement option.
As the global leader in OEM URL and IP categorization, reputation, and threat analysis, with over 260 partners using inCompass in their products and solutions, the inCompass web categorization solution has been an industry leader since 2001. NetSTAR's partners include industry leading AV, security, gateway, networking, and cloud vendors as well as some of the largest telco and mobile operators around the world.
NetSTAR's team is solely focused on OEM partners, so we thoroughly understand their unique opportunities and requirements. Many former RuleSpace partners have migrated to the inCompass solution over the past years, with many current RuleSpace partners having migrations to NetSTAR underway. The inCompass product team has made these migrations quick and simple, and the global NetSTAR inCompass support team has been helping our new partners meet tight deadlines. Equally exciting to these OEM partners is the fact that NetSTAR also provides solutions for web app/SaaS categorization, IP reputation, encrypted traffic categorization, mobile app categorization, IAB taxonomy categorization for the ad tech industry, IoT categorization, and more, making NetSTAR a complete partner for their product and solution needs and requirements.
Steve Earnshaw, Vice President of NetSTAR Product Management, explained, "NetSTAR's product team regularly reviews all RuleSpace and inCompass categories and completes a comprehensive mapping between the two solutions, allowing legacy RuleSpace partners to integrate inCompass quickly and seamlessly, minimizing any customer disruptions." Mr. Earnshaw further explained, "In fact, NetSTAR updated our mapping of categories as recently as April 2020 and we have several new partners who have already begun to take advantage of this mapping. Some of our partners want to maintain the same categories that they were providing with the RuleSpace solution, while other partners have decided to take advantage of NetSTAR's more granular level of categorization with over 200 primary categories."
For those OEM partners in search of a flexible, dynamic web categorization solution, inCompass offers a proven global solution being used by hundreds of partners with over 1 billion endpoints.
NetSTAR is a global leader in internet categorization and security solutions for technology and telco partners. We categorize billions of URLs, domains, and IP addresses, and give our technology and telco partners visibility into the dynamic internet landscape. With our telemetry data from over one billion endpoints, our proprietary categorization technologies, and our partnerships with internet and security industry leaders, we provide unparalleled URL categorization and threat intelligence. More information is available at https://netstar.io.
