SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NETSTOCK, a leading provider of inventory planning and optimization software for small and mid-sized enterprises, today announced the acquisition of Demand Works, a leading provider of sales and operations planning solutions for mid-sized manufacturers and distributors.
Through this acquisition, NETSTOCK will leverage Demand Works capabilities to broaden its solution for smaller businesses while leveraging its global sales and delivery capabilities to expand Demand Works' coverage in Western Europe, Australia, and other regions. The combination of the two organizations and solutions will speed the growth of both companies and will enable the provision of right-sized solutions for manufacturers and distributors of all sizes.
The acquisition of Demand Works marks NETSTOCK's second acquisition since Strattam Capital's majority growth investment in 2020. In 2021, NETSTOCK acquired NETSTOCK Europe to accelerate growth in Europe, while continuing to invest in the application.
NETSTOCK helps its global customers manage over $20 billion of inventory and plan 100 million items per month through their Software-as-a-Service platform. The risk-based inventory planning and demand forecasting solution is swift to implement and easy to master, helping inventory planners focus on key items that matter. NETSTOCK integrates with over 40 different ERPs, including Sage, NetSuite, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP B1, Syspro, and Acumatica.
Demand Works provides flexible, scalable, cloud-centric sales and operations planning solutions for mid-sized and larger manufacturers and distributors. The Demand Works expert forecasting leverages machine learning and other advanced techniques, and they offer a highly differentiated finite capacity planning solution for manufacturers. The Demand Works Cloud Smoothie® solution for forecasting, demand, inventory and finite capacity planning is used by 3,300 planners representing some of the world's best known global brands.
"With the volatility and consequential complexities of managing supply chains today, we are delighted to welcome Demand Works into NETSTOCK Group", said Tony Sinton, CEO, NETSTOCK. "As a result, we're able to offer customers a truly world-class supply chain planning solution."
Tony continued, "NETSTOCK believes that every business no matter its size deserves access to the right tools to succeed. Demand Works brings its expertise in advanced inventory planning, both granular and macro forecasting, as well as its inventory and finite capacity planning capabilities. Demand Works has comprehensive sales and operations planning capabilities which will be of particular interest to a number of our customers."
"Demand Works and NETSTOCK both have excellent reputations for providing solutions that help businesses manage with efficiency and agility in increasingly challenging supply chains", said Bill Tonetti, President, Demand Works. "The combined company will have the strength and global presence to accelerate growth and innovation."
About NETSTOCK
NETSTOCK was founded in 2009, with the vision of delivering cloud-based inventory optimization solutions to small and medium-sized businesses around the world. The founders of NETSTOCK, Tony Sinton, Barry Kukkuk, Craig de Kock, and Andy Hiscox, have collectively been leading the development of inventory optimization solutions since the late 1980s. Today, NETSTOCK is a leading inventory optimization platform serving over 1,800 customers around the globe, managing over 100 million products with a combined inventory holding of $20 billion.
In 2020, Strattam Capital completed a majority growth investment in NETSTOCK to accelerate growth in North America and other key markets.
About Demand Works
Founded in 2003, Demand Works provides flexible, scalable cloud-centric sales and operations planning solutions for mid-sized and larger manufacturers and distributors. The company is based in Pennsylvania, the United States. The Demand Works Cloud Smoothie® solution for forecasting, demand, inventory, and finite capacity planning is available in 6 languages and utilized by corporations in 20 countries globally.
About Strattam
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led independent B2B software and technology companies across North America. We believe in aligning with founders and CEOs before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. Headquartered in Austin, TX, we connect companies with the people, process and scale needed to reach their potential.
Media Contact
