BE'ER SHEVA, Israel & BOSTON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morphisec, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and server security solutions, today announced that its VP of Product Netta Schmeidler has been named a winner of the Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity as part of the prestigious Black Unicorn Awards for 2021. Schmeidler competed against many of the industry's leading women in cybersecurity for this industry recognition that will be presented at Black Hat USA.
"It's an honor to be recognized among other women in cybersecurity leading the industry forward," said Netta Schmeidler, VP of Product at Morphisec. "Cybersecurity is a great field for women. The work is demanding and fast-paced but inherently flexible as to workday structure as well as types of work available: from deep research to sales, marketing, and high-level management. And the industry needs more women! Their diverse voices, viewpoints, and opinions help drive innovation, improvement, and resilience."
Schmeidler's diverse viewpoint has been vital in driving Morphisec's product direction towards ensuring every organization — even those without defense expertise and expensive forensic analysts — gets the same cyber defense level as rich, resource-heavy enterprises. Specifically, her innovative approach to bringing Morphisec Guard 5.0 to the market over the last year has enabled small to midsize enterprises to achieve two critical goals. First, the ability to prevent the breaches that bypass their antivirus and EDR tools, and secondly, making sure they no longer have to pay for security features that the operating system already has covered.
"We're pleased to name Netta Schmeidler of Morphisec as a Top 10 Women in Cybersecurity for 2021 among a small, elite group of female information security professionals in our annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of http://www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of http://www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of http://www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.
About Morphisec
Morphisec is the world leader in providing advanced security solutions for midsize to small enterprises around the globe. The company's security products simplify and automatically block modern attacks from the endpoint to the cloud. Unlike traditional security solutions relying on human intervention, Morphisec delivers operationally simple, proactive prevention. This approach protects businesses around the globe with limited security resources and training from the most dangerous and sophisticated cyber attacks.
About the Cyber Defense Black Unicorn Awards
This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators through the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on its Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-for-2021-the-winners/
