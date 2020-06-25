BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NetWise, the provider of the industry's most powerful B2B Audience Data and proprietary B2B2C ID Graph, today announced the appointment of Pat O'Brien as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Business Development.
Pat is an accomplished data industry veteran having held executive positions as Chief Revenue Officer at Zylotech, Senior VP-Audience Solutions at Dun & Bradstreet, VP-Digital Solutions at NetProspex, and VP-Business and Channel Development at Bizo (prior to its acquisition by LinkedIn). He brings 20+ years of success in generating high-value relationships, using creative business thinking, to deliver profitable solutions for clients and partners. He holds a B.A from Towson University and an M.A. from University of Baltimore and is now located in the greater Boston metro area.
"Pat brings a wealth of industry knowledge and respected relationships to help build enterprise account value and win-win partnerships. NetWise exists to support marketing and sales practitioners who need to build B2B audiences, identify B2B purchase intent, and target B2B prospects intelligently. Pat is the perfect fit to evangelize that mission to our base of prospective partners and clients," said Dwight Gorall, CEO of NetWise. "We've made some exciting moves lately in acquisitions, partnerships, and new products, so it is timely to bring on an executive of Pat's caliber who can help our clients take full advantage of NetWise's capabilities," he added.
"I'm thrilled to be joining NetWise, a fast-emerging leader in creative B2B data solutions. As Sales and Marketing teams align their customer acquisition and growth initiatives across 1st and 3rd party data sources, NetWise is uniquely positioned to fulfill the real promise of ABM…for our clients to deliver the right message to the right audience across all channels: email, phone, programmatic, connected TV, wherever," said Pat, upon his appointment. "I am looking forward to working with a team of knowledgeable data solution advisors to help our clients succeed in this changing world of increased privacy regulations and 'beyond the cookie' initiatives."
This appointment comes on the heels of several other announcements from NetWise, including joining the LiveRamp Data Store, release of a proprietary B2B2C ID Graph, and an independent system certification for the IAB (Interactive Advertising Bureau) Data Best Practices. The company now has the data, experience, market reach, and people to propel its growth, and to empower marketing and sales organizations everywhere.
About NetWise: NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you want to use. Our proprietary B2B-to-Consumer ID Graph means you reach the same person everywhere and every time. And, we provide the greatest audience reach in industry, period. Our customers regularly work with us to generate and activate custom segments and audiences. We are experts at extracting intelligence and making it useful for your specific business and audience needs. No other company has more unique business data readily available.
NetWise Media Contact:
T. Brian Jones
CMO/CTO, NetWise
561-409-0570
bjones@netwisedata.com
netwisedata.com